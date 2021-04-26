100 Years Ago
Wednesday, April 27, 1921
• The first mushrooms of the season are reported out and harvested in the woods east of town — small, but good.
• A.L. Ford, entomologist of the extension division of State college, is in the city today by special request to look into a reported case of alfalfa blight in the county.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, April 27, 1946
• August Robson, known to many people throughout the length and breadth of South Dakota and in northern Nebraska, only as “Rattlesnake Pete”, was found dead in his room at the Joseph Setzer home Tuesday forenoon, apparently the victim of a heart attack. He was believed to be in his middle eighties and no Yankton parade was complete unless “Rattlesnake” joined the procession.
• Electric energy from Missouri river development will become available “to every farm and ranch in South Dakota on practical plans and terms” during the decade beginning in 1950, Gov. M.Q. Sharpe declared today.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 27, 1971
• The Yankton City Commission voted unanimously Monday evening to approve a Class Q liquor license for L.E. Welfl, Maynard Larson and A.J. Rhian at Second and Walnut Sts., where the plan is to build a Ramada Inn.
• Mike Abild, sophomore member of the Wakonda High School Golf Team, recorded the first hole-in-one that has been made on the Glenridge Golf Course in Irene since the grass greens were put in a couple of years ago.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, April 27, 1996
• Springfield Mayor Marvin Schamber is retiring after 26 years — day and night — on the job. Unlike most, the local police chief doesn’t worry when he sees Schamber’s house lit up in the middle of the night. In fact, it is often a sign of good things to come for the community. However, Schamber is looking forward to spending more time with his daughter and grandson in Sioux Falls and catching up on his bell collection.
• Parents and team members of Yankton High School and Middle School Science Olympiad teams decided to raise funds for the trip to the National Tournament in Atlanta. Two fifteen member teams, parents and supporters will be canvassing, selling candy bars, holding car washes and serving at community dinners to help with expenses.
