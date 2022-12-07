100 Years Ago
Friday, December 8, 1922
• Appearing suddenly inside the bunkhouse of the Grinnell grading camp near the Nebraska approach to the Meridian Highway bridge across from Yankton shortly before 11 o’clock last night, three men curtly ordered “Hands Up” and went through the pockets of about 30 men, members of the grading gang. Their hurried search netted them about $200 in bills and silver.
• The Yankton Bucks will appear in raiment new and pure tonight in the first basketball contest in the city this season. The raiment new and pure consists of pants, red and white stripes, and jerseys and socks, white with red stripes.
75 Years Ago
Monday, December 8, 1947
• Yankton High School has its new band uniforms. Seventy-five three-piece outfits arrived at the school last week. They consist of trousers, coats and caps in grey wool serge with red and white trim, and these snappy new outfits will replace the old red and black uniforms which the bands have been wearing for many years. The new coats feature red cord trim and shoulder knots with white “YHS” arm patches. They are six button, double-breasted style.
• A recent issue of The Student, undergraduate publication at Yankton College, features the results of a poll conducted among the co-eds on the question of “How formal should a formal be?” Results indicate that the girls are not particularly interested in whether or not the men appear in dress clothes, but disclosed a practically unanimous desire that they “say it with flowers.”
50 Years Ago
Friday, December 8, 1972
• In 30 accidents investigated at the scene by Yankton police this November, there were five injury accidents in which 10 persons were injured, and property damage was estimated by police at $15,670.97. Factors contributing to the accidents included alcohol, careless driving, failure to yield, lack of driving courtesy, equipment and obstructed vision.
• Two junior nursing students from Mount Marty College spoke on the need for a hotline to obtain emergency and confidential help at the 8 p.m. meeting Tuesday of Welcome Wagon in the Kochi Hoti Room. The possibility for such a service may be in the Sioux Falls, Vermillion and Yankton area within the next year. Professional people will staff such a program.
25 Years Ago
Monday, December 8, 1997
• Frank Branaugh gave his left hand, the hearing in one ear, part of his skull, a year in a hospital and his young man’s innocence fighting for his country during World War II. But now he says he wants to honor those “who gave so much more than I did.” Branaugh, one of Yankton’s most outspoken veterans, is working to have a plaque commemorating all Yankton County soldiers who died during that conflict placed in Yankton’s Memorial Park next spring.
• When the bowl alliance spoke on Sunday, its voice was barely above a whisper. Without No. 1 Michigan in its lineup, the alliance settled for second and third best, matching No. 2 Nebraska (12-0) against No. 3 Tennessee (11-1) in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 2 in Miami. It marked the first time in the last four years the top alliance game will not feature the No. 1 team.
