Jacob Olson grew up in Yankton. At age 10, his mother (Mary), brother (Jeremy) and sister (Karen) moved to Tyndall.
“There, I spent the rest of my youth and the first part of my twenties. In high school, I came to know Jesus through another Christian,” Olson said.
Now, he’s back in Yankton as the new associate pastor at Restore Church.
Olson was baptized at 15 in a church outside of Avon. Shortly after that, he attended Bon Homme Bible Camp each summer.
“I grew to love camp, and to this day, I counsel at the camp whenever I get the chance,” said Olson.
After high school, he attended South Dakota State University, pursuing a degree in Human Biology with hopes of becoming a doctor.
“I fell into things that college students normally do — partying, smoking/vaping — overall lawlessness. College was relatively easy, but I struggled with anxiety and depression because I filled my spiritual hunger and thirst for the Lord with worldly things. I began to fall behind in my classes and relied on classmates to carry my weight,” he said.
Then, in the fall of 2019, Jacob’s grandmother passed away.
“That was really hard for me. As a child, she helped raise me, and it cut really deep,” Olson said. “I coped with the loss by using alcohol and marijuana. It became a serious issue as time progressed. By the time I was a senior, I was so trapped that I lied about my addictions and wasted all my money on these things. It wasn’t until January 2021 when the Lord called me out of my self-dug pit.”
He called a friend, Jeff Mueller, and talked to him about what had been going on.
“He supplied me with resources to grow in my relationship with Jesus, and I devoured them,” Olson said. “I had been praying about whether God wanted me to go into ministry or continue on the path to becoming a doctor. My ambition to be a doctor had faded in the past months, and a love for ministry and the Gospel had flourished. Pastor Jeff (Mueller) interviewed me shortly after my college graduation, and I was hired as the Ministry Apprentice/Pastoral Resident at Restore Church.”
Mueller is pleased with the new addition.
“Jacob adds so much value to our ministry through his eagerness to learn mixed with his God-given talent for ministering to people. We are so blessed to have him be part of Restore,” Mueller said.
Olson’s passion for Youth/Young Adult ministry grew as he encountered individuals filling their lives with things that brought death each day. Generation Z (born 1990-2010) has the highest depression/anxiety rate among all other generations. Some seek healthy options such as counseling and medication, but a large majority of the population seems to be combating mental health with unhealthy choices.
“Like myself, using alcohol and marijuana seemed to help,” he said. “My problems drifted away momentarily. But I became dependent. My story has given me a passion for seeing the youth/young adults of the next generations not fall into the same mess that I did. My goal is to share with them how a fulfilling relationship with Jesus is so much better than what the world has to offer.”
Olson’s leadership team has been working on a ministry plan to improve the quality of the youth group.
“It’s been such an awesome time growing in the role and figuring out how ministry works. I’m super excited for what the future has to bring,” he said.
In addition to leading the youth group and performing various administrative tasks at Restore Church in Yankton, he’ll also work at Restore Church Crofton in the fall.
“I’m excited for what God has in store for Crofton. Small towns have a special place in my heart,” Olson said. “Since working at Restore Church in Yankton, I have had the opportunity to see God move in such extraordinary ways. I’ve reconnected with old friends, developed new meaningful relationships, and have been able to participate in events to bless the community of Yankton. That’s the purpose of the Church, demonstrated in the book of Acts: elimination of need throughout the community.”
Olson invites you to check them out.
“We’d love to worship with you and get to know you. And if you’re looking for a Church with a rockstar Youth Group and a fantastic Youth Pastor, then I’ve got one in mind,” he said with a laugh.
