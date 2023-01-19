WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc., based in West Des Moines, Iowa, is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Hy-Vee was made aware that the gravy mix used in the meals, produced between Dec. 26, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2023, contains a wheat allergen that was not listed on the ingredients label.

