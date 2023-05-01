This summer, a regional tourism group is making a move that it hopes will enhance its ability to promote its membership and the region.
Southeast South Dakota Tourism (SESDT) announced last week that it will be moving from its current downtown Yankton location to the Mead Museum and Cultural Education Center in mid-July.
“We are thrilled to make the Mead Museum our new home,” said Kasi Haberman, SESDT executive director. “Our team is eager to leverage this new location to enhance our efforts in promoting the diverse tourism offerings of Southeast South Dakota.”
“We are excited to offer a unique and historic location for visitors to learn more about what southeast South Dakota has to offer,” added Crystal Nelson, executive director of the Mead Museum.
Originally called the Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association, the non-profit has been around since 1987. Its mission is to increase the economic impact of the visitor industry on the 14 counties and five legislative districts in this part of the state. Those counties include Miner, Lake, Moody, Davison, Hanson, McCook, Minnehaha, Douglas, Hutchinson, Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Clay and Yankton. Of the four tourism regions in the state, it is also the leading tourist revenue generating association.
Since taking the helm a year ago, Haberman has overseen an extensive rebranding of the organization, including a redesign of the group’s website and its section in the state guide, as well as the creation of a new regional guide and new maps.
However, one key component was still missing, she told the Press & Dakotan.
“One of the things that I identified even before I took this position was that we are the only one of the regional offices that doesn’t have a welcome center,” Haberman said. “There’s no opportunity for people to walk in and get information about all of our members.”
Haberman set a goal to find a new home that would facilitate the distribution of information about the organization’s membership and region.
“I reached out to some of the other regional directors to find out what sort of arrangement they have because each of them has a unique situation where they partner with some other entity for the use of their space.”
For example, the Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association works with the Department of Transportation and Department of Tourism, staffing the welcome center in Rapid City, while Missouri River Tourism has a similar arrangement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at its Oahe Dam Visitor Center, she said.
“South Dakota Glacial Lakes and Prairies is probably the most similar to what we will be doing,” she said. “They’re in the Terry Redlin Center (in Watertown).”
The Redlin Art Center is an art gallery and museum of the works of South Dakota artist Terry Redlin.
“Glacial Lakes and Prairies has an office in their museum and also distributes information for Glacial Lakes and Prairies members in that facility,” Haberman said. “They’re actually even partnering on staffing and those kinds of things.”
SESDT’s office will be in the Mead building and the welcome center will be in the foyer, promoting tourism and attracting more visitors to the museum, she said.
“It’s going to be a win-win for both of us,” Haberman said. “I’m hoping that people are taking notice and that they recognize that we’re here to promote tourism and that we take it seriously.”
