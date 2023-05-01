Kasi Haberman

Southeast South Dakota Tourism’s Executive Director Kasi Haberman is excited about the group’s planned welcome center at Yankton’s Mead Museum and Cultural Education Center.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

This summer, a regional tourism group is making a move that it hopes will enhance its ability to promote its membership and the region.

Southeast South Dakota Tourism (SESDT) announced last week that it will be moving from its current downtown Yankton location to the Mead Museum and Cultural Education Center in mid-July.

