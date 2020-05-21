The parents of Gayville-Volin Class of 2020 seniors would like to invite the public to a parade after the virtual ceremony on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
The parade will start at approximately 3:15 p.m. and will be led by the Gayville Fire Department. They will escort seniors through the streets in Gayville. From there, the Volin Fire Department will escort the seniors through Volin.
All are invited to turn out and congratulate the GVHS Senior Class of 2020.
