KAYLOR — The local Germans from Russia Heritage Society will be presenting a program Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5 at 2:30 p.m. at The Farm, entitled: “Grandma’s Kitchenware.” The program will be about kitchen items that would have been found in Grandma’s kitchen.
The program is open to everyone, not just people of Germans from Russia descent. Attendees are encouraged to bring any unusual old kitchen items you may have for a show and tell addition to the program and the interesting gadgets our speaker will show from her own collection.
There will also be special musical numbers and a singalong featuring the Das Deutsche Küchenorchester (The German Kitchen Orchestra). A short business meeting to make plans for the annual Octoberfest, which will be held Oct. 2 at Menno.
There will be a potluck lunch, and people are asked to bring sandwiches, bars, etc., to share. Homemade ice cream will be provided.
The Farm is located two miles south, two west, and a half-mile north of Kaylor at 29125 416th Ave.; or a half-mile north of the junction of 292nd Street (The Scotland Oil) and 416th Ave. (the Bohemian Highway).
The program is free and open to all. For more information, you can call The Farm at: (605) 299-2721 or the SoDak Stamm President at: 212-9011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.