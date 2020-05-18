Like many other states across the nation, South Dakota is grappling with a challenge they haven’t faced in more than a century — how to conduct an election in the middle of a major public health crisis.
In South Dakota, residents are being encouraged to utilize a tool that has been in the electoral toolbox for years — absentee voting.
South Dakota Secretary of State Steve Barnett told the Press & Dakotan that the state did something unique late last month.
“About three weeks ago, we sent every registered voter in South Dakota an absentee ballot application form, which then that voter has to fill out properly and it has to be accompanied by a photo ID or else notarized,” Barnett said.” Once those are received on the auditor’s end, they send out the ballot and then the voter can fill out the ballot and mail it back to the county auditor’s office, or some of the county auditors have drop boxes in the parking lots of the courthouses.”
He said that the decision came down to making the situation safer for election workers and voters alike.
“The reason we decided to do that was just to take off some pressure at polling locations on election day,” he said. “Most of the poll workers tend to be over the age of 60-65 and they’re the most vulnerable to the virus.”
During the 2016 primary — the last one to occur ahead of a presidential election — Barnett said there were 19,444 absentee ballot requests sent in from throughout the state. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 47,000 absentee ballots had already been submitted from more than 100,000 requested. The total ballots cast in the 2016 primary numbered near 126,000.
“I think some people are probably just waiting on a commercial from a candidate or they may drop theirs off here in the coming weeks,” he said.
The number of people requesting absentee ballots for the 2020 primary is sky high already.
Yankton County Auditor Patty Hojem told the Press & Dakotan that, as of Thursday afternoon, the county had received 2,555 requests for absentee ballots. By contrast, during the 2018 primary, only around 500 absentee ballots were filed of the more than 3,000 votes cast.
As of Friday, there were 13,883 active voters in Yankton County.
She said that the auditor’s office has already been receiving ballots and is making the necessary verifications ahead of time to make sure the count goes smoothly on election night.
“We’re doing that now to save a bit of time,” Hojem said. “We’re checking to make sure the signatures are the same and those kinds of things.”
While a drastic move, Barnett said a number of safeguards are in place to make sure that there aren’t any instances of fraud.
“When you get roughly the same number of complaints from each side, I think you’re doing it right,” he said. “Really, there’s three pieces of mail — you’ve got to send an application to be sent a ballot, and you sign it and you date it and it has to be accompanied by a photo ID … or be notarized. When the ballot comes back to that individual, the voter again signs the envelope and that’s compared against the original application form.”
Additionally, the applications were only sent to South Dakota voters who were registered at the time of mailing. The deadline to register to vote in the June primary was Monday. However, ballots may still be requested until the day before election day.
With the pandemic stretching into the summer and many unknowns persisting, Barnett said that the Secretary of State’s office is waiting to see what the situation is looking like in the fall before deciding on whether to send absentee applications to all voters in the state ahead of the general election in November.
“We hope that when we get to November, we hope that this COVID pandemic would be behind us,” he said. “It’s hard to tell at this time whether we’d do that again. We’d have to make that call in September and see where we’re at with this thing.”
In a follow-up email, Barnett noted that voters are actually able to check a box to apply to be sent an absentee ballot for the November general election with the application forms that have been distributed.
The South Dakota primary — which in Yankton will also include the City Commission and County Commission elections — is set for June 2.
