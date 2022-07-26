Several events are scheduled for the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area west of Yankton this weekend:
THURSDAY, JULY 28
• 9:00 a.m.-2 p.m. — TEEN CAMP: For ages 11-14. Join the naturalists for outdoor activities, games, crafts, and more. Pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center.
FRIDAY, JULY 29
• 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. — ARCHERY: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at Gavin’s Archery Range.
• 1-2:30 p.m. — PHOTOGRAPHY SCAVENGER HUNT AND FRAME CRAFT: Learn some photography skills and create a frame to show off your photos. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 6-7 p.m. — FIRESTARTERS: Join the Naturalists and learn how to make homemade fire starters. You will make your own to take home. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheater
• 7-8 p.m. — WALL POCKETS AND DREAM CATCHERS: Join the Naturalists to learn about native American culture and create a craft. Meet at Chief White Crane Amphitheater
SATURDAY, JULY 30
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. — WATERCRAFT: For ages 8 and up, pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at South Side of Lake Yankton.
• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. — NATIONAL PARK MOBILE RANGER STATION: Join the National Park Rangers and tour their Mobile Ranger Station. Meet at Midway Beach
• 1:30-2:30 p.m. — FISH PRINTS: Learn some fish facts and create your own fish print. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 7-8:30 p.m. — BOTTLE ROCKETS: Join the Naturalists to design and build your own bottle rocket and then launch it into the sky. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre
SUNDAY, JULY 31
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
