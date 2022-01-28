The Yankton County Commission has slated a discussion on zoning priorities amongst commissioners during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board will also discuss the Juneteenth holiday, county rangeland fire protection, the official appointment of Cody Mangold as Veterans Service Officer, two conditional-use permits and the first reading of a rezoning request.
Executive sessions regarding a personnel issue and poor relief are also scheduled.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
