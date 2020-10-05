SIOUX FALLS — A Hudson man convicted of wire fraud in federal court was sentenced to probation last week.
According to a press release from United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Christopher Day, 31, was sentenced on Sept. 29, 2020, to five years of probation, restitution in the amount of $319,041.86 to Pedersen Machine, Inc., and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.
Day was indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 4. He pleaded guilty on June 17, 2020.
The conviction stemmed from incidents, starting in 2015 until 2019, when Day, who was employed by Pedersen Machine, Inc., engaged in a scheme to steal tractor parts belonging to his employer and selling them online. Day would order the parts for himself but would not pay for them. Instead, he would make it appear that the parts were ordered on behalf of Pedersen Machine’s customers. He would then sell the parts online from his home and convert the profits to his own use.
This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper prosecuted the case.
