LINCOLN, Neb. — Learn about invasive species during a five-part virtual webinar series during National Invasive Species Awareness Week Feb. 22-26.
The series, hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the Nebraska Invasive Species Program through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will focus on a different topic each day:
• Feb. 22 — Invasive Species 101,
• Feb. 23 — Invasive Plants,
• Feb. 24 — Invasive Wildlife,
• Feb. 25 — Invasive Aquatic Species,
• Feb. 26 — Invasive Insects.
Registration is required and can be completed at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov/. Each webinar, which begins at 10 a.m. Central time, requires a separate registration.
The series will be recorded and posted to Game and Parks’ YouTube Education Channel.
Contact monica.macoubrie@nebraska.gov with questions or for more information.
