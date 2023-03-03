South Dakota Received $14B In Federal Pandemic Relief

South Dakota nursing homes encountered unexpected expenses to keep residents, staff and visitors safe during the pandemic. In this 2020 photo, Tim Mercy hugs his mother, 88-year-old Patsy Mercy, through a “hugging wall” built with plastic barriers at the Edgewood Rapid City assisted-living facility.

 Photo: News Watch file

South Dakota received nearly $14 billion in federal COVID-19 funding from March 2020 through January, according to an internal state fiscal report obtained exclusively by South Dakota News Watch.

The document tallies the $13.84 billion intended to help governments, businesses, organizations and individuals survive and recover from a pandemic that killed 1 million Americans and more than 3,100 South Dakotans.

