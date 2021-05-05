CASES DISPOSED:
APRIL 17-23, 2021
Warren L. Anderson Jr., Omaha, Neb.; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jordan Lucas O’Neil, 2400 Douglas #5, Yankton; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 1 year, 9 months suspended; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary-3rd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Intentional damage to property-$5,000-$100,000; Dismissed by prosecutor; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary-3rd degree; Recharged by information; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Recharged by information; Grand theft-more than $5,000 and less than $100,000.01; Recharged by information; Intentional damage to property-$5,000-$100,000; Recharged by information.
Bradley Bruce White, Sargent, Neb.; Operate oversize/overweight vehicle; $182.50.
Ryan Ronald Bloch, 1112 Burleigh St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Ryan Bloch, 1112 Burleigh St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Jack Dean Sasek, 104 Richard St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kristen Holt, Scotland; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jose L. Perez, 1809 Broadway, Yankton; No proper license plates on vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Roger K. Delos-Santos, York, Neb.; Log book/other violations; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of alcohol in commercial motor vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jack D. Sasek, 104 Richard St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Kendra Dawn Jennings, Mitchell; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Brandi Nicole Sparks, 600 E. 16th St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Shawn Layne Zephier, Wagner; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Carissa Elizabeth Salvatori, 2709 Pine St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Charleen Marek, 1409 Ash Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Chase Brummer, 2305 Walnut St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Joe Johnathan Hastreiter, 2005 Walnut St., Yankton; $97.50.
Billy Mack Debord, Liberal, Kan. Overweight on axle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Donald Austin White Beaver, Junior, Sioux City, Iowa; Aggravated assault-serious bodily injury; $116.50; Habitual offender-3+prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated assault-bodily injury with indifference to human life; Recharged by information.
Mark Anthony Kujawa, 112 W. 5th Street #2, Yankton; Intentional damage to property - $1000-$2500; $3,580.46; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 235 days credit; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Justin Shannon, 408 Burleigh #1, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Michael Andrew White, 116 Dote St., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Billy Dean Garner, Spearfish; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Austin John Brady Tramp, 314 E. 15th St., Yankton; Stop lamps required; $25; Use of nontransparent material on vehicle window; $25; No proper license plates on vehicle; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $204 fine; $204 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $64 fine; $64 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Sigmond Brandt, 500 Douglas Ave. Apt. 4, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jason Lee Zephier, 1214 ½ Walnut Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Harley David Alvarez, 1920 Locust St. #102, Yankton; Operate improper vehicle; $132.50.
Theodore Wright, Okreek; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Barbara Ann Ekeren, Whitewood; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Donald S. Beebe, Homedale, Idaho; Log book/other violations; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Timothy Kokesh, 1021 Walnut A6, Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Roy Gonzalez, Sioux City, Iowa; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ryan Enriquez, Platterville, Wis.; Following too closely; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50.
Ruperto Espino, Hartington, Neb.; Burglary-3rd degree; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Sigmond Samual Brandt, 500 Douglas Ave., Apt. 4, Yankton; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 28 days suspended; Maintain place to violation beverage laws – nuisance; $496.50.
Robert Rauscher, 1015 Walnut Ave., Apt. D11, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily harm; Recharged by information; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
William L. Smith, High Ridge, Mo.; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Antonio Martinez, 310 Pine Street, Yankton; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Dedric LaPointe, Macy, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Levi J. Wurtz, Utica; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Michael Allen Shutt; Utica; Seat belt violation; $25.
Danny Palmer, 100 Vote St., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Thomas Randall Angelo, Niobrara, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Daniel Scott Johnson, Brandon; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Evan Brandt, Norfolk, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Mark A. Johnson, St. Cloud, Minn.; Speeding on a state highway; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jessica Burgess, Lyons, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Robert A. Rauscher, 1015 Walnut Ave., Apt. D11, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Duane Allen Swier, Las Vegas, Nev.; Operate oversize/overweight vehicle; $182.50.
Derek John Hoffman, 114 Sunset Ave., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Michael Meyers, Newcastle, Neb.; Seat belt violation; $25.
Yonniel Bridon Perez, 1308 Oakwood Dr., Yankton; Throw match or burning object from vehicle; $182.50.
Claudia Joanna Soriano, Utica; Seat belt violation; $25; Fail to use child passenger restraint system; $25.
Michael Robinson, 806 E. 13th Street, Apt. 23, Yankton; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; $400; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Recharged by information.
Ashlee Dawn Mounts, Springfield, Ohio; Purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 18; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cheryl Ann Dalton, Norfolk, Neb.; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alexander Paul Wold, 602 E. 6th Street, Apt. C, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by defendant.
Kelly Daniel Ptak, 2400 Douglas #18, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended imposition of sentence; $509.50; Jail sentence of 75 days; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Suspended imposition of sentence; $296.50; Possess two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by complaint.
Michael Anthony Strom, 301 Leos Dr., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $891.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Ingest intoxicant other than alcoholic beverage; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Thomas John Snowe, 2200 Douglas Ave. Lot 33, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Jayla Veshay Walker, Seabrook, Tex.; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Guadalupe Alarcon-Serrato, 2400 Douglas Ave. #10, Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Marsha Lynn Begeman, Marion; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Bernard E. Metivier III, 2315 Western Ave., Yankton; Pet violations – animal at large dog/cat; $114.
Tina Gratzfeld, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Michelle A. Lamberty, 2917 Julie Street, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
