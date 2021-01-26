Kohl: US Must Keep Watch On China’s Growing Influence

Editor’s Note: This is the first of a two-part series on AgriVisions 2021. The second story will run later this week.
———
The United States must remain alert to China’s growing economic and military influence around the globe, according to a Virginia Tech economist.
David Kohl spoke Tuesday for First Dakota National Bank’s “AgriVisions 2021,” conducted virtually because of the pandemic. Kohl focused on the U.S. and global economy, with its impact on agriculture and business strategy.
Much of that focus turns to Asia, particularly China with its more than one billion citizens and global ambitions, Kohl said. He referred to China’s “Belt and Road” initiative, which President Xi Jinping launched in 2013.
The massive infrastructure project, which includes major investment, would stretch from East Asia to Europe. A number of nations have raised concerns about China’s growing influence around the world and control over other countries’ debt.
“China is investing in Europe and South America,” Kohl said. “While we’re bickering ourselves to death in the U.S. and Europe, they’re powering ahead with this concept.”
Meanwhile, Chinese leaders are striking to take global leadership away from the United States, Kohl said
“President Xi promotes an image of calmness,” the economist said. “At first, we thought China would be the economic and military power by 2040. Now, we’ve moved it to (between) 2027 and 2032. We need to watch them closely.”
Recent history reflects China’s massive economic growth, Kohl said. In 1990, the nation accounted for about 2% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), he said, but the figure now stands at about 17%.
China has sought to raise consumer spending to the same percentage of its economy that’s found in the United States, Kohl said. The move would mean a higher standard of living for Chinese citizens, he added.
At the same time, China has flexed its economic muscle abroad, Kohl said. The global economy has changed from its former focus on the United States. Now, the scene has shifted to more regionalism, with China exerting strong power in Asia and the Pacific Rim.
That regional power grab can be seen in China’s trade disputes with its neighbors, particularly Australia, Kohl said.
Australia criticized China’s response to the pandemic and its role in the COVID-19 origins. In retaliation, China placed import restrictions on Australia’s $14 billion coal exports to that nation, shutting hundreds of millions of tons of Australian coal out of the market. In addition, China has slapped tariffs of up to 200% on Australian wine.
The United States should take notice of such actions and what it could mean to the American economy, Kohl said.
“The big drive going on for electric cars (in the U.S.) could have unintended consequences, as 70% of the electric car components come out of China,” he said, noting such reliance leaves the American economy more vulnerable.
Currently, the United States isn’t part of two major Asian and Pacific Rim trade agreements, he noted. One, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), is comprised of 15 nations. — 10 in Southeast Asia, along with South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.
How powerful is the RCEP pact? Kohl noted it accounts for 2.7 billion people $25.8 trillion GDP and $12.5 trillion in trade value.
Another deal, the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), is a free trade agreement between Canada and 10 nations in Asia and the Pacific. The agreement forms a trading bloc representing 500 million consumers and 13.5% of global GDP.
During President Donald Trump’s term, the United States withdrew from the Trans-Pacific agreement. On the other hand, the Trump administration negotiated the U.S-Mexico-Canada trade agreement, replacing the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Kohl said. The new agreement consists of the three nations with a combined 493 million people, $24.4 trillion GDP and $7.8 trillion in trade value, he added.
President Joe Biden has shown interest in increasing trade, Kohl said. He’s watching to see if the administration enters the Trans-Pacific pact.
When it comes to trade disputes, other nations need to be wary of Chinese retaliation, Kohl said. “China could be here today and gone tomorrow,” he warned.
ON THE HOME FRONT
At the same time, the United States is still dealing with the pandemic, which has affected both the nation’s health and economy, Kohl said. The U.S. has continuously weathered major challenges — which he termed the “black swan” — throughout its history, he noted.
“The pandemic is the black swan. We have COVID-19 now,” he said. “We get one of these each decade with two babies in between. It could be weather or disease.”
Because of the booming farm economy at the time, South Dakota wasn’t hurt as deeply as the rest of the nation during the Great Recession of 2008-09, Kohl said.
The Rushmore State was harmed more by the economic downturn in 2000 and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he added. During that time, farmers and ranchers dealt with higher interest rates and cutbacks in international markets.
“It threw the ag sector into a major turmoil,” he said.
The current pandemic could create some economic silver linings for some businesses, such as delivery businesses or comfort foods. “The black swans are disruptors and changing, but they also create opportunities,” he said.
However, he foresees the upcoming decade as filled with economic and financial divides. The areas to watch include economic vitality, extremes in market prices and input costs, along with marketing and risk management.
“Manage the controllable and manage around the uncontrollable,” he advised.
This decade will provide demands and opportunities for management transitions and the agri-entrepreneur, Kohl said. In addition, the farm and ranch economy can expect super-cycles.
“The rural economy provides the food, fiber and fuel,” he said. “Compounded with weather events, declining interest rates and ethanol (demand), we had the best of times for four, five and six years.”
Kohl warned that the current ag economy has been primed by government payments and stimulus checks. “Folks, that’s not sustainable,” he said.
The ag sector also needs to adapt to climate change, interest rates, risk factors and other circumstances, Kohl said.. “You better have a plan for post-government support,” he said.
Kohl anticipates the nation and world will continue dealing with the pandemic until spring 2022. Some economic sectors are beginning to return, he said, but not necessarily the entire customer base.
For example, tourists — not business and professionals — are doing most of the travel and hospitality business now. Many companies have relied almost totally on Zoom and other virtual means to conduct business.
Kohl also warned against a growing federal debt and more regulations.
“The more that government writes checks, the more we have government encroachment and the regulators get more swagger,” he said.
He also noted a growing trend in some supermarkets and fast-food restaurants for replacing meat and dairy products with plant-based and other alternatives.
In addition, a proposed hike in the minimum wage could replace workers and lead to more automation and business consolidation, Kohl said.
“A number of small businesses could be driven out of business,” he said. “What built the USA are small business and entrepreneurship.”
Rising energy prices will affect farmers, ranchers and consumers, Kohl said. He’s also concerned about the need to raise taxes, which could hurt agriculture and the transfer of estates to the next generation.
On the plus side, Kohl sees a rural renaissance as more people can live where they choose and work remotely. However, those areas need to offer the proper infrastructure to attract new residents, he advised.
“One of the things we’re seeing is that people are de-urbanizing and moving into rural areas where there is broadband internet,” he said. “We’re also seeing an increase in commercial real estate values.”
Land remains a good investment, he said, noting it appreciates or maintains value from 79-88% of the time. “It’s TINA — There Is No Alternative,” he said.
Kohl provided a number of tips for ag producers to determine the best way of running their operations and planning for the future. He advised running efficiently but not be afraid to make necessary investments.
“Sometimes, you’re cost-cutting too much and cut yourself out of business,” he sid. “Instead, you need to increase your costs.”
But in the end, life can’t be measured only in dollars and cents, Kohl advised.
“I hope people take the time to establish their goals and take care of their mental, physical and spiritual health,” he said. “It gets you to think there is more in life.”
