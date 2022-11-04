HURON — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development South Dakota State Director Nikki Gronli has announced that USDA is awarding $2.4 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across South Dakota.

“The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants support rural communities in providing health care to the people and places in our country that often lack access,” said Gronli. “These investments will help build, renovate and equip health care facilities like hospitals and clinics throughout South Dakota.” [Audio: mp3, 18 sec, 430kb]

