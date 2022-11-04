HURON — U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development South Dakota State Director Nikki Gronli has announced that USDA is awarding $2.4 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across South Dakota.
“The Emergency Rural Health Care Grants support rural communities in providing health care to the people and places in our country that often lack access,” said Gronli. “These investments will help build, renovate and equip health care facilities like hospitals and clinics throughout South Dakota.” [Audio: mp3, 18 sec, 430kb]
USDA Rural Development is making this Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding available through its historic legislative package, the American Rescue Plan Act. The Act and this program are examples of the government’s ability to respond quickly to ensure every person and family has access to high-quality health care no matter their zip code
The investments will be used for projects such as those to help rural hospitals and health care providers implement telehealth and nutrition assistance programs, increase staffing to administer COVID-19 vaccines and testing, build or renovate facilities, and purchase medical supplies. They will also help regional partnerships, public bodies, nonprofits and Tribes solve regional rural health care problems, which will help build a stronger, more sustainable rural health care system in response to the pandemic.
• Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health Services, Inc., will receive an additional $323,000 to construct a facility to provide behavioral health and substance abuse services. They have been operating out of several buildings located at different sites throughout Yankton. The new project will help to improve safety, care and accessibility for patients and staff by housing all services under one roof. The new facility will be in Yankton and provide services to Yankton, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Gregory, Hutchinson, Union, Yankton, Douglas, Davison, Aurora, Brule, Jerauld, Miner, Sanborn, Hanson, Buffalo, Lyman, and Tripp counties. Many members have limited resources. These funds are in addition to nearly $7.5 million previously awarded.
• Wagner Community Memorial Hospital is receiving $661,000 to purchase a computerized topography (CT) scanner, vaccine refrigerator and freezer, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. This equipment will allow Wagner Community Memorial Hospital to offer quality services in rural areas. During the COVID-19 pandemic the CT scanner usage increased significantly, which decreased its useful life. The hospital also is updating their vaccine storage equipment, which is important for their service area and other service areas, as the Wagner Community Memorial Hospital is a distribution point for other clinics in Charles Mix County. The new HVAC system will provide heating and cooling to all areas of the hospital, further mitigating the spread of viruses and bacteria.
The investments USDA is announcing will expand health care services in several states and territories.
