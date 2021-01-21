• A report was received at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on Peninah St.
• A report was received at 2:36 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on Applewood Dr.
• A report was received at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic incident on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday of a domestic incident on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday of a business burglary on Fox Run Parkway.
• A report was received at 2:22 a.m. Thursday of vandalism on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 7:39 a.m. Thursday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:59 a.m. Thursday of vandalism on Douglas Ave.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 4:12 a.m. Thursday of the theft of items on Bluff Rd.
