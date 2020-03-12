The six public universities across South Dakota will extend their spring break by one week and cancel non-essential travel in an effort to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
According to a press release from the South Dakota Board of Regents, spring break is underway this week at all campuses within South Dakota’s public university system, but will be now be extended through Friday, March 20.
“We have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on any of our campuses, but we are taking reasonable steps to do what we can to protect our students, faculty, staff, and the university communities,” said Paul B. Beran, the regents’ executive director and CEO, in a press release. “The focus for all of us is the well-being of our students and employees.”
An extended spring break period will allow faculty and staff to adjust programs and coursework, adapt instructional methods, and prepare other appropriate responses to COVID-19 going forward. For students who must remain on campus, essential services such as food service and residence hall accommodations will be available.
As part of the system-wide response, Board of Regents’ officials are directing campus administrators to cancel all non-essential international travel and limit domestic travel on a case-by-case basis, until further notice.
University and system administrators have consulted with state health officials and emergency managers as they enhance prevention strategies across all campuses. Those strategies include reducing travel, limiting large group events, and encouraging the use of distance learning technologies.
“Prevention and personal responsibility all play a large part in this,” Beran said. “We encourage everyone to adopt and promote everyday preventive health behaviors.”
Beran urged students, faculty, and staff to pay close attention for further updates from system or university officials through email and websites.
Mount Marty College posted a message on its website saying it is keeping an eye on the situation.
“Mount Marty College is closely monitoring the spread of the novel Coronavirus and its associated illness, COVID-19, including the proximity and potential impact to our Yankton, Sioux Falls and Watertown locations,” Dr. Marc Long posted. “I can certainly understand the nervousness and anxiety this new illness causes, but the fact remains that a small number of infections cause severe illnesses. Currently, no member of the Mount Marty community has been diagnosed with COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus.”
MMC’s spring break was last week.
In other news, a Crofton, Nebraska, student who had been in close contact with another student who had tested presumptive positive has come back as testing negative. The North-Central District Health Department conveyed the finding to the Crofton school district, which posted it on social media.
In other related
local items:
• The Yankton Community Library will be closed on Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, with plans to reopen on Monday, March 16.
Also, the library will be cancelling all library programs for the remainder of March.
• Effective Immediately, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital announced in a press release that it will now allow only one designated visitor per patient “and that visitor cannot have been exposed to COVID-19, have influenza or have flu-like symptoms, which are similar to COVID-19 symptoms.”
It was also announced that visitors will no longer be allowed on the Avera Sacred Heart Majestic Bluffs campus.
Additionally, the hospital said, “We have suspended volunteer services and are asking community members who do not have to be on our campuses to please stay away.” However, the Avera Sacred Heart Wellness Center is remaining open to members during its regular hours.
• Yankton High School’s varsity debate tournament at Aberdeen Central has been postponed.
• Thursday night’s “YHS Has Talent” show at the Yankton High School theatre has been canceled.
• Yankton Middle School has cancelled its dance on Friday night.
• The Yankton High School Science Olympiad Bingo Night set for Friday has been canceled.
• The District 1 South Dakota Farmers Union meeting scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Black Sheep Bar and Grill in Delmont has been postponed due to coronavirus health concerns.
• The Lewis & Clark Theatre Company’s Board of Directors has decided to cancel this Saturday’s Game Night Gala and will determine the possibility of a replacement date in the near future.
• The March 16 meeting of the Friends of the Yankton Public Library has been canceled. Members will be contacted via e-mail about issues needing action. Also, the April 2-4 book sale at the library has been moved tentatively to May. Details about the sale dates and times will be announced later.
• The Yankton High School Band Boosters Spaghetti Feed and YHS spring band oncert on Monday night have been canceled.
• The Center of Yankton announced that it is postponing its annual “Rock-a-Thon” fundraiser, set for Tuesday. According to Center Executive Director Christy Hauer, “(We) would have had 150 people in the building raising money for Meals on Wheels. (We decided to) err on the side of caution.”
• The South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame induction banquet, set for March 28, has been moved to March 2021. Among the inductees is Yankton’s Sarah Mannes Homstad.
• The NCAA announced the cancellation of the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The University of South Dakota women had qualified earlier this week after winning the Summit League tournament title.
• This Sunday’s “Event at the AME” concert featuring Just Cuz’ has been cancelled. When a replacement date has been chosen, an announcement will be made.
“This show’s recipient would have been River City Domestic Violence Center. Please, if you are able, consider making a contribution to them,” a press release said.
• The Helpline Center is assisting in the response to COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, a list of events/sites with closures, cancellations or restrictions is being compiled.
If your agency/program/office has cancelled or closed some of your services, visit https://www.helplinecenter.org/2-1-1-community-resources/closures-cancellations/
If your agency/program/office has implemented restrictions (ie. on visitors), visit https://www.helplinecenter.org/2-1-1-community-resources/restrictions/
To see the information offered to the general public regarding coronavirus, visit https://www.helplinecenter.org/2-1-1-community-resources/helpsheets/coronavirus-update/
———
For more information, visit the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 website — COVID.sd.gov — or call 800-997-2880.
