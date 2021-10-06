Small But Mighty: Stone Church Marks 150 Years

MENNO — The congregation may be named Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, but for many it’s fondly known as “Stone Church.”
The church, located along the James River six miles south of Menno, is known for its rugged stone exterior. Early settlers hauled nearby rocks to the site, and cut them into the right sizes to build the house of worship.
While the current church held its first worship services in 1950, Norwegian settlers organized the congregation in 1871. Those early members struggled to find a pastor, to secure places for worship and to educate their children in the faith.
However, they have persevered through all the challenges, including James River flooding that has threatened the church in recent years. And they offer the church not only as their house of worship but also a place for anyone to pray, reflect or just rest.
The church celebrates its 150th anniversary Sunday with a 10:30 a.m. worship service followed by a lunch and a 2 p.m. program. Former pastors plan to attend the day’s activities.
The church currently has an average attendance of 12-14, according to church council president Curt Ulmer.
“Big isn’t always better,” he said. “Just because we’re small doesn’t mean we can’t accomplish great things.”
Ulmer grew up five miles northeast of the Stone Church and, during his youth, attended Grace Lutheran Church in Menno. His wife, Barb, has been a lifelong Our Savior’s member.
“My wife was baptized and confirmed in the Stone Church,” he said. “The church has a deep Norwegian background. The whole Jim River valley in this area was all Norwegian settlers.”
Our Savior arose out of the merger of two congregations along the James River using donated land. Today, it shares the Rev. Theresa Jacobson as a pastor with Grace Lutheran Church in Menno.
The early Norwegian settlers brought with them a Bible, a hymn book and a book of sermons they could read at home or use for worship with neighbors.
“The worship of the Lord was very important to these people, and I think it’s still that way,” Ulmer said, noting descendants still live in the area and attend the church.
In 1877, four congregations joined together in calling a pastor and also in buying a horse and buggy for the minister.
Also during the early years, the congregation formed a Sunday School as well as a parochial school held in homes two to three months a year.
Parishioners discussed building a new church through the years. In 1948, the timing was right as men returned from serving in World War II, and post-war supplies became more available.
The rock-gathering project began February 1948, with the rock coming from a 25-mile radius. Construction of the edifice started in April of that year, and the cornerstone was laid in October. While the new church was under construction, the people worshipped at Zion Lutheran Church in Scotland.
Members provided the manpower needed to build Stone Church, located in northwest Yankton County, Ulmer said.
“Those members found a way to split rocks. Just like wood has a grain, the stone also has a grain. You can strike the rock just right with a good stone hammer, and it splits deep down the middle,” Ulmer said. “We had stone smiths that knew how to do it, and we had local members who prepared the rock.”
The entire process was an amazing feat, Ulmer said.
“I don’t know how they made it work, but you see pictures of scaffolding and how they piled up those rocks,” he said. “All of the stones are from nearby except in the front of the church, way up in the peak. There are some stones placed in the small cross that came from Norway.”
In 1950, the church structure was completed and used for the first worship service in January. The structure was dedicated in July, and the Rural Electric Association (REA) made electricity possible for the church.
In 2019, James River flooding threatened the church as water overflowed its bank and moved quickly toward the structure. The flood waters also covered and closed the highway that links the church and surrounding area.
“I put in a call to Mettler Fertilizer, which is one of the biggest employers in Menno, and told them we needed some help down at the church,” Ulmer said. “They dropped everything they were doing and headed down there.”
To Ulmer’s surprise, more than 70 people arrived at the Stone Church, mostly by word of mouth. They included firefighters, FFA students and others from the surrounding area. Many of those responding weren’t church members.
A group hurriedly collected whatever could be saved from the church, and the sandbagging process began in assembly-line manner.
Our Savior has undergone changes in recent years. The congregation voted to leave the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America (ELCA) and to join the North American Lutheran Church (NALC) and the Lutheran Congregations in Mission for Christ (LCMC).
The church currently holds services on Wednesday and Saturday evenings. It doesn’t sponsor its own Sunday school, but a group of women holds a summer session which draws about 30 children annually.
Today, a number of adults approach the Ulmers with stories about Barb serving as their teacher during one of those summers. “At times like those, you really see the impact on people’s lives, one way or another,” Curt said.
In addition, Our Savior’s continues hosting an “Old Fashioned Christmas Festival” on the first Saturday night in December, drawing people from places like Beresford, Yankton and Sioux Falls.
The Stone Church also continues its ongoing mission of providing a refuge from life’s burdens, Ulmer said. “We’re open to people who are heavy with whatever problems they have, and there are plenty of them in the world today,” he said.
Our Savior’s parishioners are marking 150 years but also looking forward to the future, whatever it may hold, Ulmer said.
“We’re not open because of what any members are doing,” he said. “We’re open because it’s the work of our Lord.”
