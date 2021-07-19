City Revenues Stay Strong

The City of Yankton is charging on economically as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For June, city tax revenue was up 10.14% over the same month a year ago after taking in $1,020,579. This marks the third month in 2021 that Yankton has topped $1 million in revenues, a feat the city has only accomplished once, which was last July.
Overall, the city is up 10.12% on the year.
City Finance Officer Al Viereck told the Press & Dakotan that, while it’s still a comparison with a bad year, the numbers hold up well against the years prior to COVID.
“The trend is very good, but we are comparing it with flat months last year in our COVID lockdowns, so to speak,” he said. “But if you compare it with two years ago, we’re still way up. That’s what’s encouraging.”
He said that there is still an air of caution, especially as COVID ticks up once again in areas with poorer vaccination records.
“I’m still a little concerned about what’s going on around the nation as far as COVID starting to pop back up,” he said. “Hopefully we’re not going to see that kind of increase here. We’re just so dependent on what’s going on with the economy and what’s going on with COVID. That’s why we’re so cautionary yet. We’re excited that (sales tax revenues are) up nice and hoping that businesses continue to thrive, but still cautionary.”
The city’s BBB (bed, board and booze tax) also saw an excellent month, recording 32.99% growth over the same month in 2020. The BBB is up 19.14% on the year.
The rest of the state is also seeing a big 2021 at the midpoint with all but three of the state’s Top 10 First Class Cities plus Vermillion above 10% growth on the year. Aberdeen is the lowest at 3.43% growth while Rapid City leads the way at 20.18% on the year.
Vermillion has recorded 13.61% revenue growth so far this year.
