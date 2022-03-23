PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Tourism is now accepting applications to fill seasonal positions for Welcome Center Travel Counselor and Supervisor positions at five Welcome Center locations along Interstates 29 and 90.
Seasonal workers are needed May through September to assist visitors with their travel planning, answer questions, and promote South Dakota’s tourism businesses and attractions. Applicants must be high school graduates, possess knowledge of South Dakota’s history and geography, have basic computer skills and excellent communication skills.
The Interstate Welcome Centers are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are located along Interstates 29 and 90 near Wilmot, Vermillion, Valley Springs, Chamberlain and Spearfish.
The Wilmot Welcome Center will close for the season in mid-September, while the Welcome Centers near Vermillion, Valley Springs, Chamberlain, and Spearfish will remain open through September.
Applications may be obtained by visiting www.SDVisit.com or by contacting the South Dakota Department of Tourism.
The application deadline is Friday, April 8, 2022. Contact Nate Johnson at 1-800-952-3625 with questions.
