The South Dakota Retailers Association is seeking nominations for the South Dakota Retailer of the Year, Restaurant of the Year, and Community Service Awards.
Since 1982, the South Dakota Retailers Association has presented awards to recognize excellence in business and community service. Each January, individuals and families who own or operate outstanding businesses are honored during the Association’s annual banquet in Pierre.
“For many South Dakota businesses, Retailer of the Year or Restaurant of the Year is their most valued award,” said executive director Nathan Sanderson. “This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to those who make our communities great places to live, work, and raise a family.”
This year, SDRA is once again looking to the South Dakota business community to help identify businesses deserving of recognition. Consider the little shop on Main Street, the large outfitter at the end of the block, or the go-to Saturday night restaurant for inspiration.
What makes them stand out? Have they done something above and beyond this year? What continues to draw people in year after year? Who is the best at what they do?
“This year has found many businesses embracing new opportunities,” said Sanderson. “Stores have re-evaluated how they can best serve their communities and we want to recognize those that have gone above and beyond.”
If one — or two or three — of your favorite businesses come to mind, tell them thanks by nominating them for one of the South Dakota Retailers Associations annual awards. Applications can be found at sdra.org/awards and are due Sept. 1, 2020.
