Cases Disposed: Sept.
5-11, 2020
James Lee Neuharth, 306 Bunker Lane #2, Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $1,156.50; License revoked for one year; Penitentiary sentence of two years suspended; Three years probation; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Driving under influence-4th offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by indictment.
Theodis Joseph Smith, 2005 Locust, Apt. 7, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
William Andrew Leggett, Volin; Possession of alcohol by minor; $250.
Isaac Van Noort, Hawarden, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Heaven Marie Wicken, 2900 Douglas Ave. #408, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
James Michael Ingalls, 104 Jane’s Way, Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by information.
Alexis May Petersen, 406 Spruce Street, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Neil Thomas Kaltsulas, 411 Green St., Yankton; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $232.50.
Michael J. Martinez, Mitchell; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $568.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 15 days suspended.
Troy Evan Coulson, 2114 SD Hwy 314, Yankton; Possess loaded firearm while intoxicated; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Kari Lee Rettig, Vermillion; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Dismissal-reduction.
Christina C. Quiring, Creighton, Neb.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,230.50.
Andrew Christopher Reyes, 1105 W. 8th St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $132.50.
Alexis Remington, 503 Green Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Convicted at trial; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Heather Nichole Engle, 815 Picotte Street, Apt. 7, Yankton; Driving under influence-2nd offense; $740.50; License revoked for one year; Jail sentence of 60 days with 50 days suspended; Driving under influence-2nd offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information.
Gloria Kay Guthmiller, 815 Picotte St., Apt. 5, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Marty Landfair, 1306 Meadowview Dr., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $293.10.
Jacob Norman Sudbeck, 100 Wayne St., Yankton; Violation conditional bond; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Peggy S. Coke, Bloomfield, Neb.; Driving on wrong side of road; $126.50.
Zachary Kenneth Vodehnal, Clarkson, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $1,118.50.
Isaac Muehlbeier, 2706 N. Francis St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; $181.31 restitution; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jacob Norman Sudbeck, 100 Wayne St., Yankton; Simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; $386.50; jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentional cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction.
Roger Ray Thompson, 2319 Valley Road, Yankton; Overweight on axle; $184.50.
Ana Isabel Alvarez, Miami, Fla.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
John Williams, 230 Clark Trail, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christopher Lynn Smith, 215 Linn Street, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissal-reduction.
Clayton J. Sohler, Platte; Failure to possess CDL/permit or drive a CMV without proper endorsement; Dismissed by prosecutor; Expired annual inspection; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jay Mackendrick, 514 W. 3rd St., Yankton; Exhibition driving; $132.50.
Derek Hoffman, 114 Sunset St., Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Marty L. Landfair, 1306 Meadowview Dr., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $198.27; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Haley Faye Brandt, 806 Picotte St., Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Paul Eldon Blumer, 705 Linn St., Yankton; Interference with emergency communications; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
