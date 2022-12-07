Area residents and families are invited again this year to ring in the Christmas season at Yankton’s Mead Cultural Education Center.
After Thanksgiving, the Mead, located at 82 Mickelson Drive in Yankton, rolled out its new Christmas look, with a decorated foyer and more than 50 Christmas trees, as well as activities and free admission for children up to age 17.
Upcoming special events include decorating gingerbread men at 4 p.m. Dec. 14, a visit with Santa Claus from 2-4 p.m. Dec. 11 and Dec. 18, and ornament decorating at 4 p.m. Dec. 21. In addition to the museum’s regular exhibits, there will be a large LEGO Exhibit. Free hot coffee and cocoa will be served daily.
On entering the stately former asylum built more than a century ago, visitors will see the results of the Mead’s first decorating contest, Mead Programming Coordinator Rob Marlow told the Press & Dakotan.
“We sent out proposals to various businesses, non-profits and individuals who are decorators in the community and the surrounding community and asked them to present a proposal on how they would redesign the Christmas decorations in the foyer,” he said.
The Mead’s board of directors selected a local company to decorate the foyer and soon decided that the competition will remain part of the facility’s annual Christmas attractions, he said.
“We selected Monta’s Framing & Décor of downtown Yankton,” Marlow said. “We had been decorating the foyer these last five years, and they redesigned the entire foyer. It was styled off a classic Victorian-style Christmas.”
The Hall of Trees itself has been a tradition at the Mead since the museum opened, and this year boasts approximately 55 entries, plus an additional 10 decorated by Monta’s and museum staff, he said.
“We ask different local businesses and non-profit groups to decorate a tree,” Marlow said. “It’s a $50 registration fee to decorate a tree, but every single one of those $50 trees goes to offset the (cost) of free (admission for) kids to the museum all month of December long.”
To ensure children have the chance to see the exhibits this month, the Mead will have extended hours on Dec. 14 and Dec. 21 from noon-8 p.m.
“We are going to do special programs targeting kids and their families who want to come and experience the Hall of Trees,” he said. “Sometimes, they can’t get here, so we want to leave it open for the kids.”
Next Wednesday, children will have the opportunity to decorate a gingerbread man donated by “The Cookie Lady” Janet McKenzie, Marlow said.
“She donated to us (about) 100 gingerbread men, and we’re going to let kids come in on the 14th and decorate their own to take home as a treat,” he said. “We’re also going to be having ornament decorating, where kids can come in and decorate an ornament (made and) donated by the General Federation of Women’s Club.”
Also on those Wednesdays, the Mead staff will be turning off the lights in the museum so people can view the Hall of Trees just by the Christmas lights, Marlow said.
“(Outside), Allen Electric has been nice enough to light up the outside of our building with Christmas lights,” he said. “They will hopefully be done (Thursday).”
The special LEGO exhibit brought in for the Hall of Trees this year was created with the help of Tom Cihak, who has been building LEGO sets since he suffered a stroke about nine years ago, Marlow said.
“He builds LEGO sets as a form of therapy and fun. Tom has been kind enough to loan us just a small part of his LEGO collection,” he said. “The rest of the exhibit is filled out with LEGO creations from the Yankton Community Library LEGO Club. It’s a great exhibit for kids to see!”
The Mead’s Hall of Trees is like a Yankton version of the Christmas tree display at the Capitol in Pierre, Marlow said, noting that this year, the Mead has nearly the same number of trees on display as the Capitol.
“It’s a good holiday experience and it’s very much a tradition,” he said. “We see a lot of people come back every year (for) all the different trees and all the different activities, along with the beautiful architecture and the rest of our history exhibits here at the Mead Building.”
———
For more information and a complete schedule of holiday hours and events, visit www.meadbuilding.org or call 605-665-3898.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.