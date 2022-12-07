Hall Of Trees Open For Enjoyment At Yankton’s Mead Museum
Area residents are invited to experience the Mead Cultural Education Center’s newest Hall of Trees, featuring Christmas decorations, and fun events and activities with free admission for children up to age 17.

Area residents and families are invited again this year to ring in the Christmas season at Yankton’s Mead Cultural Education Center.

After Thanksgiving, the Mead, located at 82 Mickelson Drive in Yankton, rolled out its new Christmas look, with a decorated foyer and more than 50 Christmas trees, as well as activities and free admission for children up to age 17.

