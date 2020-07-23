Falling In Place

At Mount Marty University, the initials MMU stand for more than the school’s new name.
This week, the Catholic school in Yankton launched “MMUnited,” a campus plan designed to promote the health and wellness of students, faculty, staff and neighbors.
The slogan represents fighting the pandemic together, according to MMU marketing director Kelsey Freidel Nelson. The goal meshes with the college’s reputation as a close-knit community, she added.
“‘MMUnited’ means we stand together to make this campus safe and the best it can be. That’s our pledge,” she said. “We’re focused on seeing the bigger picture, of working together and caring for each other and not just yourself.”
The MMU campus was closed in March when the pandemic hit and switched to online instruction the remainder of the spring semester. The campus offices reopened May 18 for normal hours. Social distancing and masks were used. Summer courses were conducted as planned.
But now, the big rollout takes place as Mount Marty prepares to welcome back students for fall classes, Freidel Nelson said. Besides learning the pandemic protocols, students will find the newly-opened residence hall and Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
“When this (pandemic) started, we didn’t know what we were dealing with. Since then, our task force has been working day in and day out,” she said. “Over the past several months, we’ve determined how we’re going to proceed with our classes and facilities. We know better what to expect, and we want to ensure everyone’s health and safety.”
In addition, administrative offices — such as admissions and residence life — are preparing students and their families on what changes await them.
Mount Marty officials are following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), South Dakota Department of Health and local medical professionals, Freidel Nelson said.
In addition, university officials have monitored the COVID-19 situation not only locally but also regionally and nationally, she said.
WELCOME BACK!
As part of its new plans, Mount Marty will offer several opportunities for students to move onto campus, starting in early August. The staggered schedule provides more social distancing and allows family members to accompany the student during the moving-in process.
Class schedules remain the same, but the delivery of instruction will vary from the past, Freidel Nelson said. Students can expect social distancing where possible with expectations for wearing masks in the classroom.
In addition, instructors have options for using classroom teaching and/or distance learning with technology, she said.
“They may have classroom instruction on Monday, Zoom on Wednesday and then the professor’s choice on Friday,” she said. “It’s unlikely to have any courses offered completely online. It will likely be a hybrid experience.”
The semester will run from Aug. 24 — a week earlier than originally scheduled — until Nov. 24, with Thanksgiving break marking the end of the semester. In that way, students will leave campus ahead of the flu season and a possible second wave of the pandemic.
Should students test positive for COVID-19 during the semester, MMU has designated a quarantine area for those who cannot return home.
The MMU website contains a COVID-19 section with the follow guidelines:
• Masks are expected in public areas where social distancing cannot occur.
• Masks are expected in classrooms and highly populated areas, including hallways and public restrooms.
• Face shields and barriers should be used in high-traffic service areas.
• Hand sanitizing stations will be available in high-traffic areas, such as building entrances and elevators.
• There will be increased cleaning of high-touch surfaces, such as door knobs and handrails.
• COVID-19 response cleaning protocols will be implemented.
For student life and residential living, MMU will provide student training on personal responsibility for health of self and the campus community.
Students will have scheduled dining times for lunch and are encouraged to use to-go dining options. Safe social distancing should be practiced in the dining line.
Lancer athletics will reduce the density of participants unless social distancing can be maintained. Enhanced cleaning protocols will be used for athletic spaces, weight rooms and fitness areas, including the new fieldhouse. Athletics will optimize the use of outdoor and large spaces with limited athletic crowds for fall sports.
For Mount Marty, a major decision came this week when the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) — of which the Lancers are members — announced it would move forward with its fall schedule. The GPAC Return to Play Task Force information will be forthcoming in early August.
MMU Athletic Director Chris Kassin said the Lancer programs are moving forward with preparations for the upcoming season.
“We look forward to having all our students and student-athletes back on campus for the fall semester. Mount Marty is committed to providing a safe environment for our student-athletes to compete,” he said.
“We’re developing our testing protocols consistent with the NAIA requirements. We will also have protocols surrounding screening, team travel, training and practices.”
“The NAIA and the GPAC have altered the fall schedule a bit and we have adjusted our schedules accordingly,” Kassin added.
The GPAC has established that student-athletes may begin practice (as defined by the NAIA) no earlier than Aug. 15. Competition — both conference and non-conference — may begin no earlier than Sept. 5 for volleyball, soccer, cross country, tennis, baseball and softball. Football competition will start no earlier than Sept. 12.
A TIME FOR CELEBRATION
During September, Mount Marty will celebrate a number of events during a special week, according to Barb Rezac, the vice president for advancement.
“Mission Day, where all students, faculty, staff and friends come together to celebrate our Catholic, Benedictine identity, will be held all day on Wednesday, September 16,” she said. “We’ll start the day with Mass, followed by a speaker, meal and community service. In past years, we performed 750 community service hours on Mission Day and hope to do the same or more this year.”
“We’re in the planning stages of the day now and, of course, will have COVID safety measures in place,” she added.
The all-school alumni reunion, postponed from this summer, will be held Sept. 18-19, Rezac said. “It’ll look a little different from the past but will be fun and festive with many safety measures in place,” she added.
On Friday, Sept. 18, the grand opening will be held from 4-6 p.m. for the fieldhouse. The program will include remarks from President Marc Long and donors, a ribbon cutting and tours of the new facility with refreshments provided for visitors.
The Saturday, Sept. 19, schedule includes graduation — which was postponed from spring — at Cimpl Arena, a volleyball match, the fall play and tours of the campus and fieldhouse. Food trucks, live music, yard games, outdoor seating and inflatables will be available all day.
“Sunday, we will have Mass and will recognize honored classes and those receiving alumni awards,” Rezac said. “This is all subject to change with safety first.”
Freidel Nelson sees the weeklong celebration and the return of campus activities as an important part of the new school year. “Decisions like those are so helpful and give you something to look forward to,” she said.
The fieldhouse offers a tremendous asset with the goal of bringing together Mount Marty and the greater Yankton area, she said. The fieldhouse is a Great Life-affiliated facility for those members, and Mark Roozen offers strength and conditioning at the facility for high school athletes.
MMU anticipates the fieldhouse hosting events ranging from track and field meets to concerts and other gatherings, Freidel Nelson said.
Campus visitors and those attending events will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing, she said. The university has ordered masks for those who don’t have one when they arrive on campus.
“We’re working to protect community members and others who use our facilities,” she added.
Even before the fall semester begins, Mount Marty has received good news, Freidel Nelson said. The enrollment projections show what could be a record freshman class — fueled by the school’s new football program — along with maintaining students over the summer and the possibility of late enrollees.
“I have multiple colleagues in higher education, and they say Mount Marty looks like the only place where you’re seeing an enrollment increase during the pandemic,” she said.
Freidel Nelson said the school’s new marketing program, logo and name change have built greater awareness of the university.
“My staff and I were in my office the evening of June 30, making sure everything was changed when we became Mount Marty University July 1,” she said. “We’re finalizing our signage and billboards. When we went with the new brand, it really affected everything.”
The work has paid off not only in Yankton but also for the Watertown and Sioux Falls sites, Freidel Nelson said.
“We’re building community awareness of what we do,” she said. “During the next couple of months, we’ll continue showing what programs we offer and really getting the word out there.”
Besides “MMUnited,” Freidel Nelson pointed to the importance of Mount Marty’s other motto of “Momentum!”
“You can see the momentum happening here,” she said. “I think we definitely have things moving. It’s been very exciting to see all this (success) taking place.”
