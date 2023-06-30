EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first of two stories about Yankton’s lifeguards.
Heading into the busy Independence Day holiday weekend, Yankton’s lifeguards are asking all aquatics center visitors to be mindful of the rules that serve to ensure swimmer safety.
According to officials this has increasingly become a problem this summer.
“The biggest thing we face this year is a lot of attitude and disrespect for the lifeguards,” Abby Steffen, a lifeguard manager for the Huether Family Aquatics Center (HFAC), told the Press & Dakotan. “(Compared to) previous years that I’ve worked, the kids this year don’t listen as well. A lot of the kids now know the rules, and they’ll purposely go around the rules, just not listen or pretend to (not hear) the lifeguards.”
At any pool, lifeguards are responsible for safety in and out of the water, Sonya Wattier, recreation coordinator for the City of Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan.
That includes the many water features at the HFAC.
“(Lifeguards) are making sure that kids are safe not only when they are swimming, but also when they are on the tubes, that they’re riding them properly for safety reasons for themselves and others,” Wattier said, referring to the tube slide and lazy river. “If they are messing around and bobbing up and down in the tube, we make sure that they get on top of it to make sure that they are not struggling. We’ve had where they try to flip each other on tubes.”
Usually, rule-breaking behaviors that endanger others are what prompts the lifeguards to blow their whistles, Wattier said.
A prime example involves the basketballs for the water hoops. Youth will often throw a basketball across the pool into an area without a hoop where other swimmers, unaware of the incoming projectile, may be struck and hurt, she said.
Also, some kids caught breaking the rules will challenge the lifeguards, Steffen said.
“(Sometimes) lifeguards will yell at a kid to walk, so they’ll walk behind that lifeguard and then start running behind another one,” she said. “Then the next lifeguard will yell at them to walk. It’s like a cycle.”
Also, when lifeguards rotate duties, there are children who resume dangerous behaviors including running or dunking basketballs, as a challenge to the new lifeguard to stop them, Steffen said.
“Some of the older kids will figure out which lifeguards are going to yell at them, then they’ll misbehave around them,” she said. “A lot of (what we’re seeing) is misbehavior and not having respect for the lifeguards.”
For experienced lifeguards like Steffen, who has been at the HFAC for two years, it comes down to leading by example and practicing with the newer lifeguards, she said.
“At (training sessions), I’ll have them blow their whistles and practice yelling at the kids,” Steffen said. “We’ve had lifeguards pretend to break rules and had (other lifeguards) yell at them across the pool.”
When disciplining rule-breakers, Yankton’s lifeguards generally use a three-strikes approach. On the third infraction, the individual is told to sit out of the water for 15 minutes. Persistent rules breakers may be told to sit out for longer periods of time and may even be asked to leave for the day.
Anyone who endangers another patron could be ejected from the facility without warning, sometimes for the rest of the season, Wattier added.
Time-outs work with some kids, but not with all of them, she said.
“Some of them that have been told to sit out, they’re like, ‘I’m just going to leave,’” Wattier said. “They won’t follow the rules of even just sitting out for 15 minutes. We’re like, ‘We’re not telling you that you have to leave, you just have to sit out because we blew the whistle at you twice and you still did it.’ ‘No, I didn’t. I’m leaving.’”
Unfortunately, sometimes even parents have trouble with the rules, particularly regarding the water slides, which specify a user-height requirement for safety, she said.
“They ask, ‘Well, why can’t my kid go down the slide? Can I just sign a waiver that they’re too short? This is why we came,’” Wattier said. “The rules for the slides came from the engineers. That is what we follow because if something happens to those kids, because we let them do it, that’s our fault.”
Another source of contention for some parents was the HFAC policy forbidding lifejackets on the wiggle bridge or Wibit, she said.
“We learned that certain straps and hooks on the lifejackets were getting caught and kids were staying underwater and could not get out,” Wattier said. “The Wibit is where we do most of our rescues.”
Now, before children are allowed to experience the wiggle bridge, an attendant asks whether they can swim, she said.
“One of the rescues was a little girl and I had (told) her about following the rules and not going on it if you don’t know how to swim,” Wattier said. “I was writing up the report and I said, ‘but, if you don’t know how to swim, why did you go on it?’ She said, ‘Because I wanted to.’”
It’s the lifeguards’ job to enforce the rules, but to truly keep all patrons at the waterpark safe, parents must make sure their children follow the rules and respect the lifeguards when they enforce them, Steffen said.
“We’re not babysitters,” she said. “We’re here to make sure that everyone has a safe experience.”
For more information, visit the HFAC website at www.yanktonaquatics.com. HFAC rules are posted at yanktonaquatics.com/plan-your-trip/.
