LINCOLN, Neb. — As the worldwide population ages, vision loss from eye disease is becoming a major health concern. More than 40 million people are of the age 65 or older, and that number is expected to more than double by 2050. By that same year, the number of Americans with age-related eye diseases is also expected to double, and the number of people living with low vision is projected to triple.
The National Eye Health Education Program (NEHEP) is dedicated to raising awareness, especially in February, about vision and aging and educating older Americans about how they can protect their sight.
Some vision changes are common with natural aging, including difficulty seeing close-up objects clearly, declining sensitivity, trouble distinguishing colors, such as blue from black, and needing more light to see well. These changes often can be easily corrected with a new prescription for glasses or improved lighting. However, older adults need to know the difference between normal changes and those that are not.
As people age, they are at higher risk for certain eye diseases and conditions, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and dry eye.
• AMD is the leading cause of vision loss and blindness among adults ages 50 and older (two million adults aged 40+ have AMD). It gradually destroys the macula, which is the part of the eye that provides sharp, central vision.
• A cataract is a clouding of the lens in the eye that causes loss of vision. Cataracts are very common in older people, and surgery is the only effective treatment. By age 80, more than half of all Americans either have cataracts or have had cataract surgery.
• Diabetic retinopathy (DR) is a complication of diabetes that damages blood vessels in the retina, which is the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye. Early detection, timely treatment, and appropriate follow-up care can reduce the risk of vision loss by 95%. Approximately 7.7 million have DR.
• Glaucoma is a group of diseases that can cause fluid and pressure to build up in the eye and damage the optic nerve. It first affects side, or peripheral vision but can lead to total vision loss if left uncontrolled.
• Dry eye occurs when the eye does not produce tears properly or when tears evaporate too quickly. Left untreated, this condition can lead to pain, ulcers, or scars on the cornea, and some loss of vision. Dry eye can be treated with artificial tears, prescription eye drops, gels, gel inserts and ointments, and tear duct plugs.
Many of these diseases and conditions have no warning signs but can be detected in their early stages during a comprehensive dilated eye exam when drops are placed in the eye to dilate or widen the pupils. An eye care professional uses a special magnifying lens to examine the retina and optic nerve for signs of disease. Early detection and treatment are key to saving sight.
Even if older adults haven’t noticed any problems with their vision, it’s still important to remind them to get regular eye exams. How often a person needs an exam depends on individual risk factors. Many age-related eye diseases don’t have any early symptoms, but they can be detected and treated early before noticeable vision loss occurs.
Many lifestyle factors can also play an important role in protecting vision as we age. It’s important to remind older adults to eat a balanced diet that includes dark, leafy greens and fish high in omega-3 fatty acids. They should maintain a healthy weight, not smoke, keep diabetes under control (if applicable), and wear sunglasses and a brimmed hat outdoors. They should wear protective eyewear as needed for projects. Knowing one’s family eye health history is important and should be discussed with an eye care professional.
