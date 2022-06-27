Incidents
• A report was received at 10:03 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on National St.
• A report was received at 4:49 a.m. Saturday of theft from a business on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 6:02 p.m. Saturday of a possible robbery on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 11:18 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a pop-up camper on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:52 p.m. Sunday of an assault on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:44 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident on James Place.
• A report was received at 10:19 a.m. Monday of the theft of a catalytic converter on E. 4th St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:08 p.m. Friday of a domestic incident on Tulip Lane.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 1:07 p.m. Saturday concerning the theft of a cell phone from Florida.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 6:55 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Bill Baggs Rd.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
