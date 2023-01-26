81 Expansion Sought Again
A bill has once again been introduced in Nebraska Legislature seeking to commit the state to expanding Highway 81 from Yankton to Norfolk to four lanes. This photo was taken south of Yankton in 2022.

LINCOLN, Neb. — In his first year in the Legislature, a northeast Nebraska state lawmaker is fighting for a long-sought U.S. Highway 81 expressway between Yankton and Norfolk, Nebraska.

District 40 Sen. Barry DeKay of Niobrara introduced LB 454, which would create a divided four-lane highway between Yankton and Norfolk. Five other state senators also introduced the bill, which was assigned to the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, of which DeKay is a member.

