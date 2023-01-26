81 Expansion Sought Again

LINCOLN, Neb. — In his first year in the Legislature, a northeast Nebraska state lawmaker is fighting for a long-sought U.S. Highway 81 expressway between Yankton and Norfolk, Nebraska.
District 40 Sen. Barry DeKay of Niobrara introduced LB 454, which would create a divided four-lane highway between Yankton and Norfolk. Five other state senators also introduced the bill, which was assigned to the Transportation and Telecommunications Committee, of which DeKay is a member.
“Nebraska is the only state that doesn’t have a four-lane or interstate going north-south through the state,” he said. “This (bill) would open up a traffic artery to many more people.”
LB 454 would require the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) to plan, design and purchase rights-of-way for U.S. Highway 81. The bill would also require the Legislature to declare its intent to fund the project.
Currently, the 57-mile stretch between Yankton and Norfolk consists of mostly two-lane road. No communities lie along the stretch, and the area’s hilly and winding terrain creates safety and traffic concerns.
A particularly hazardous area is the U.S. 81 intersection with Nebraska Highway 12, about 10 miles south of Yankton. The intersection — which has no north-south stop signs or lights — has been the site of numerous, sometimes fatal, accidents.
The NDOT has taken steps to increase safety at the Highway 81-12 site and also for Nebraska Highway 121 just south of the Discovery Bridge at Yankton.
Also, LB 454 would fund signage and the development of a gateway entrance at U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 12 to alert travelers to the locations of Niobrara State Park and Lewis and Clark Lake.
As another provision, LB 454 would create a divided highway for a 43-mile stretch from York to seven miles south of Columbus.
DeKay serves District 40, which includes Holt, Antelope, Pierce, Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties. He acknowledges his district would benefit from the proposed new U.S. 81 expressway in northeast Nebraska.
However, the divided four-lane road would exert a major impact far beyond the Yankton-Norfolk region. Highway 81, also known as the Pan American Highway, serves as a transcontinental roadway. The major travel artery is particularly popular with truckers traveling long north-south distances, adding to issues for passing motorists.
“During my time in the Legislature, I am hopeful of getting a law on the books to expand that part of Highway 81 into a four-lane road for a lot of reasons,” DeKay said. “The safety aspect is a large part of it. There is also the interest with wanting to develop more transportation lanes.”
In the near future, traffic counts could increase greatly with two scheduled recreation projects in Knox County, Nebraska. The so-called STAR WARS project includes construction of an events center/lodge and other improvements at Niobrara State Park along with Weigand Marina upgrades along Lewis and Clark Lake.
A four-lane U.S. 81 would feed well into that project for both visitors and for year-round and seasonal residents, DeKay said.
“This (expressway) would give the Lewis and Clark communities greater access for tourism and recreation,” he said. “The larger number of visitors would benefit not only those areas but also the Santee Sioux and Ponca tribes.”
LB 454 lists the following purposes of the expressway system:
• Connect urban centers with a population of 15,000 inhabitants or more to the National System of Interstate and Defense Highways;
• Add those routes which have an average daily traffic of 500 or more heavy commercial vehicles; and add additional segments to provide four-lane continuity;
The legislation outlines the pressing needs for a four-lane expressway.
“The planning, design, and purchase of rights-of-way for the north-south meridian superhighway system located along U.S. Highway 81 is critically necessary to link northeast Nebraska to other parts of the state and other regions in the United States,” the bill says.
“The planning, design and purchase of rights-of-way described in this subsection will address the growth of global transportation, agribusiness, tourism industries and significant safety concerns for a growing commuter population in northeast Nebraska.”
LB 454 isn’t the first attempt at an expressway between Yankton and Norfolk. For years, both South Dakota and Nebraska supporters have sought the expansion to a four-way road. Besides the traffic safety and tourism aspects, the region provides crucial workforce, agricultural, health care and educational offerings that would benefit from better transportation.
By one estimate, one-third of Yankton’s workforce comes from northeast Nebraska. Also, the Nebraskans travel to Yankton for medical care, shopping and recreation.
In the latest previous effort, then-State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk proposed LB 1247 during last year’s legislative session. Flood now serves in the U.S. House.
Flood spoke last year with the Press & Dakotan about his efforts. He said Norfolk was mistakenly overlooked on the state’s 1988 expressway plan linking cities of 15,000 with the interstate. Norfolk’s population is about 25,000.
In the latest census, Yankton has surpassed 15,000 residents, a figure that grows to about 20,000 residents when including the populous Lewis and Clark Lake area. In addition, an estimated one million visitors come to the lake each season for camping and other recreation.
During the 2022 Legislature debate, Flood said the timing was right with the availability of federal pandemic relief funds and federal money for infrastructure projects.
As part of his argument, Flood highlighted the changed traffic patterns of U.S. Highway 81 not only in terms of numbers but also types of vehicles.
“This is a safety issue for our communities. We have a number of fatalities on that stretch of highway,” he said. “We have heavy truck traffic, and we have more people in boats, trailers and campers. We need to upgrade the roads.”
Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) current traffic figures weren’t available by the deadline for this story. However, an online NDOT report lists traffic counts for segments across the state.
U.S. Highway 81 north of Norfolk — from south of the junction with Nebraska Highway 13 to the town of Hadar — was trending around 8,500 vehicles daily through much of 2022. That stretch of highway averaged about 8,200 vehicles for the entire year.
While newly elected, DeKay is familiar with the highway issue and the legislative process.
“When Senator Mike Flood introduced LB 1247 last year, I came down and testified on it,” he said, adding he has worked with state transportation officials on completing other projects under way.
If passed, LB 454 would complete the Nebraska expressway system, DeKay said. He envisions the divided four-lane highway bringing tremendous benefits to the region and state.
Better transportation and tourism are part of a larger boost for all rural Nebraska, DeKay said. He has shown interest in tax relief, economic development, water projects, education, health care, agriculture, broadband and infrastructure.
The Highway 81 bill works hand in hand with the STAR WARS program in Knox County, DeKay said.
“I would like to enhance tourism in northeast Nebraska. We can attract people to come here and see what we have to offer,” he said, adding they may also choose to live here.
“At the same time, we’ll try to keep our natural beauty and not commercialize it. Visitors see what our area of the state is all about.”
To contact DeKay during the session, email him at bdekay@leg.ne.gov.
