The Yankton Community Library will host Adult Craft Night on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at 6 p.m. Attendees will be making marbled fabric tote bags with shaving cream to carry their library books in style.
Bags, shaving cream and paint will be provided. There will be a variety of templates available to help create interesting designs.
