Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE 10:33 p.m.: Woman Killed In Fatal Yankton Crash Monday Night
- SD Motorists Prepare For New Phone Law
- Yankton Man Faces Numerous Charges
- SSC Man Makes First Appearance On Child Sex Charges
- COVID Update for June 21: Yankton County Records 3 New Cases
- UPDATE: Arrest Made in Alleged Sexual Assault At Lake Yankton
- Officer dragged by suspect's vehicle in Sioux Falls
- Adrienne Whitefeather
- Request To Lower Bond Is Rejected
- Bob Schulte
Images
Commented
- Letter: ‘God Help Us’ (7)
- Peaceful Protest Held In Yankton (3)
- Letter: Character Counts (2)
- Letter: Noem’s Failed Leadership (2)
- We Hear You, And We Are Listening (2)
- Letter: Wear A Mask When You Should (1)
- Local 4-H Shifts Gears (1)
- COVID Update for June 14: Union County Sees 4 New Cases (1)
- Woke Chaos And Naked Power (1)
- Yankton’s Mead Museum To Reopen With New Exhibit (1)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.