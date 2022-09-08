A Dream Becomes Reality

A 56% increase in dental hygiene students.
A 30% increase in nursing students.
A 29% increase in both social work and addiction counseling and prevention students.
A 20% increase in Physician Assistant students.
An 81% increase in the Master of Public Health program.
More than a 100% increase in medical laboratory science students.
This is what the new School of Health Sciences building will bring to the University of South Dakota, said USD President Sheila Gestring during a grand opening ceremony for the new building Thursday.
She spoke to an audience that gathered in a small courtyard located between the new structure and the Andrew E. Lee Memorial School of Medicine.
Gestring chose not to speak of brick and mortar, but rather of the human impact the new structure will bring as demand for health care professionals grows in the region.
Simply put, the new facility has opened a gateway for new students to the Vermillion campus.
“We will have the capacity to enroll additional students to meet the projected workforce demand,” she said. “Our School of Health Sciences programs have grown and the need for those improved facilities have grown more and more apparent.”
In the past, Gestring said, the university has had to turn away students because past facilities could not accommodate larger class sizes.
“This facility provides the opportunity for meaningful increases in enrollment in a number of the state’s high-need areas,” she said. “This is an incredible opportunity that will change the landscape of healthcare in South Dakota.”
Gestring said the new facility will prepare South Dakota’s future healthcare workforce to provide expert, patient-centered care.
“With this state-of-the-art technology, lab simulation rooms, counseling therapy rooms, student collaboration spaces and a community dental hygiene clinic, USD has created the learning environment that replicates today’s team-based approach to health care delivery,” she said, adding that every health science program at USD has been responsive to workforce needs in the state.
“It is why USD has the only comprehensive School of Health Sciences in this state,” Gestring said.
Groundbreaking for the new $22.5 million School of Health Sciences building was held in the spring of 2021. The new three-story, 45,000-square-foot building is connected to the medical school. Before its construction, USD’s School of Health Sciences had an enrollment of more than 2,000 students, graduated 500-600 students each year and offered 16 degree-granting programs.
Now that USD will no longer have to turn away students interested in health sciences professions, those numbers will likely go up.
The sources of the $22.5 million needed to construct the building includes $5 million from the Legislature, $4.5 million from an anonymous donor and the remainder from the Higher Education Facilities Fund (HEFF) through the South Dakota Board of Regents.
Speakers at Thursday’s ceremony all took time to express thanks to local lawmakers, Regents, the governor and others who helped provide those resources.
The funding includes a $1 million gift from the Delta Dental of South Dakota Foundation for the university’s dental hygiene program. In honor of the gift, the new community dental hygiene clinic at USD is named the Delta Dental Oral Health Center.
The School of Health Sciences houses programs that include dental hygiene, nursing, physician assistant, addiction counseling and prevention, medical laboratory science, public health and health sciences and social work.
Students enrolled in all of those programs are now learning together under one roof, Gestring said.
“Together, they will work not just alongside each other, but also with our medical students,” she said. “That can’t be done everywhere. It can be done at USD, home to South Dakota’s only medical school and comprehensive school of health sciences. Here, medical and school of health sciences students will learn to be a team from the very, very beginning and that’s what makes USD unique.”
District 17 Rep. Sydney Davis of Burbank said two issues that were constantly “rising to the top” during her short time as a state lawmaker is the shortage of healthcare workers and “brain drain” — the migration of South Dakota’s best and brightest students away from South Dakota.
“I really believe investments like this will help attract and keep our South Dakota students in our state and show them that they can have it all here at the University of South Dakota,” she said. “With this investment, we’re showing them that we value them, we value education and we value healthcare.”
Davis noted that the South Dakota Legislature had a very small budget surplus in 2020.
“A good portion of that surplus — $5 million — was allocated to USD for the purposes of building this building,” she said. “It was no small feat … it was a huge effort from community leaders, USD, the Board of Regents and especially outgoing Sen. Art Rusch.”
Rusch, from Vermillion, chose not to seek re-election. Davis was unopposed in her campaign for Rusch’s seat in the South Dakota Senate and will move from the state House to the Senate next year.
“I couldn’t be more appreciative that the state Legislature and the governor decided to invest in health care and also the workforce for our state,” Davis said.
“This building behind us is truly a testament to the model ‘many hands make light work.’ All of that is true, except for the light work part,” said South Dakota Board of Regents member Tim Rave. “It was only by the coordinated effort of many, many individuals and organizations that it was possible to see this through to fruition.
“With all of the challenges that face health care today, this brand-new institution of learning stands ready to educate the next generations of our healthcare providers,” he said.
Tim Ridgway, who now serves as vice president, University of South Dakota Health Affairs and Dean of the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine, spoke of his appreciation for South Dakotans of the past who had the foresight to expand the medical school into a four-year program.
“It allowed small-town kids from South Dakota, like myself, to have the opportunity (to attend medical school in Vermillion),” he said, adding that he also had the opportunity to witness the construction, in recent years, of the new medical school building on the USD campus.
“Flash forward to today, and it is really special to be able to look at these facilities and be proud, be thankful and also to just feel extreme excitement for students that are to come and pass through these doors,” Ridgway said.
He said it’s no accident that the new School of Health Sciences building and the Andrew E. Lee Memorial Medicine building, which houses the USD Sanford School of Medicine, are connected.
“It’s symbolic of the fact that in healthcare education, it’s about collaboration between our MD students and PA, our PA and occupational therapy, addiction studies, medical laboratory sciences — all of the things,” Ridgway said. “Health care in 2020 requires collaboration. There is such an explosion of knowledge.
“One individual cannot hope to possess that, but with a team approach, that can happen,” he said.
“It is incredible to stand beside this building that was once just a vision,” said Haifa Samra, the dean of the USD School of Health Sciences. “Our vision was to build a robust facility that support students, faculty and staff and inspire team-based learning, groundbreaking research and innovative solutions to the toughest issues in healthcare.”
She noted that this vision could not have become a reality without the support of people who were in the audience and who were watching a live video stream of Thursday’s ceremony.
“Today, the new School of Health Sciences building supports eight of USD’s fastest growing health majors,” Samra said. “Where once we were scattered across campus, now we are together. In this new facility, our students can practice in a safe environment, interact with our expert faculty and engage with one another.”
The state-of-the-art labs and simulation rooms in the new building are spectacular, she said.
“They will provide our students the hands-on experiences they will need to prepare for the next steps in their careers,” Samra said. “Our students will graduate practice-ready, prepared to serve their patients and the industry as confident leaders in their field. They will get to that point through the excellent education only offered at the USD School of Health Sciences.”
She encouraged audience members to tour the new building following the grand opening ceremony.
“I hope you will see what I see when I walk through the building: The future of health care … the future of health care at USD,” Samra said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.