VERMILLION — Approximately a week before his death, while losing a five-year-long battle with cancer, Vermillion Mayor Jack Powell was doing all he could to insure that Vermillion citizens remained healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Well, the main thing is we’re following the covid.sd.gov and also the directives that have been put out by our Gov. (Kristi) Noem, and I’d say we’re doing a darn good job of it,” he told South Dakota Public Broadcasting’s Lori Walsh in a story that was broadcast April 10.
It was not unusual for Powell, who passed away quietly Monday morning at his home surrounded by loved ones, to heap praise on those who strove to make Vermillion a better place. He did that through actions both big and small, from making public statements to media to approving proclamations that were issued at City Council meetings.
His wife, Lisa Ketcham, informed the Vermillion Plain Talk of his death late Monday morning. City Manager John Prescott told somber aldermen of his death during the City Council’s Monday noon meeting.
Powell, a retired University of South Dakota professor, had served the City of Vermillion for nearly 20 years, as both a member of the City Council and as mayor. He was in the midst of his third term as mayor.
Powell was elected to his first term as mayor in 2010 after serving three terms on the City Council. He was re-elected as mayor in 2014 and 2018, and was midway through his third term.
Powell received a bachelor’s degree from Morningside College, a master’s degree from the University of South Dakota and a doctorate from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana. He retired in 2007 after teaching at USD for 45 years.
It was at USD where Dave Moen, who today is a professor emeritus at the university, first met Powell.
“I first met Jack as one of my professors while working on a graduate degree at USD. At the time, Jack had a joint appointment with the mathematics department and the School of Business,” Moen said. “He then became both a mentor and colleague when I worked for the Business Research Bureau (BRB) in the School of Business. During my time with the BRB, Jack was one of the persons who encouraged me to continue my education so that I could return to USD as a business school professor, and Dean Dale Clement provided me with a leave of absence in order to do just that.
“Upon returning, Jack and I worked closely together by team teaching a few classes, publishing several research papers together, and attending and presenting papers at conferences,” he said.
There were times, Prescott said, when Powell worried if his health problems were having a negative effect on city government.
“He asked me, on a couple of occasions, ‘Do you think I need to step down; do you think I’m doing my job?’” Prescott recalled. “First of all, it’s not my role to determine whether or not elected officials are doing their job, but that’s who he was. He was concerned about doing his job, doing his performance function as mayor to the best that he knew how, to the best of his abilities. I know when he had some of these (health) setbacks that took him a little bit longer to bounce back from, he was concerned if he was doing enough.”
Prescott reminded the mayor that he was, indeed, doing enough.
“He wanted the best for the community and he felt if he wasn’t doing his best he was concerned that the community wasn’t getting the best (service),” Prescott said. “I’d say, ‘Jack, typically you’re making it to a lot of the meetings, or sometimes you are phoning in — you’re doing your job to the best that I know,’” Prescott said.
Powell played a strong role in many of the progressive developments being enjoyed by city residents today.
He was a strong advocate in 2008 of constructing power lines, at a cost of $8 million, to the Spirit Mound substation north of the city. The project was put to a public vote and overwhelmingly approved by voters in January 2009.
It is estimated that his project may provide a positive return to the community for over 40 years and provide millions of dollars of savings.
Powell was a member of the City Council that helped provide funding and other leadership when a community committee crafted a plan for the construction of Vermillion’s city hall, which was dedicated in 2009, a year before he was elected mayor.
Bob Fuller served on that city hall committee.
“Jack had a first-rate political mind with quiet but very effective leadership. Jack accomplished a great deal behind the scenes as it were by reaching out to others — he had very sharp political instincts that were always focused on what is best for Vermillion,” he said. “
Fuller lauded Powell as “a leader of strong integrity, honesty, and a deep desire to do what he felt is in the best interests for our city. We owe Mayor Jack Powell a great deal of gratitude.”
Powell had planned to resign as mayor at Monday night’s City Council meeting and publicly read this letter that he had drafted on April 14. An emotional Prescott read the letter instead near the conclusion of Monday night’s meeting.
“I am very proud of all that we have achieved together during my ten years (two and a half terms) as Mayor and my ten years of service as a City Council representative prior to that,” Powell wrote. “I am honored and blessed to have served this great community. My wife and I will continue to do all that we can to support the City of Vermillion and our citizens. We wish you the very best always.”
