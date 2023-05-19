CASES DISPOSED: APRIL 22-28, 2023

Cisco Rhinehart, 1005 Cedar Street, Apt. 2, Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 29 days suspended and 1 day credit; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.

