CASES DISPOSED: APRIL 22-28, 2023
Cisco Rhinehart, 1005 Cedar Street, Apt. 2, Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 29 days suspended and 1 day credit; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Joseph Roy Johnson, 1303 Eastside Drive, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $396.50; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $396.50; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Tamisen Dorothy Deetz, Miller; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Stiven Garcia Aguilar, 2405 W. City Limits Rd., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Sheldon Richard Brunick, 43383 310th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tina Nichole Fonder, Huron; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $248.49; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jennifer Scotte Parmelee, 506 Walnut St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $248.91; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Sebastian Zane Campbell, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 110, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $78.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Kaleb Matthew Cournoyer, 505 W. 2nd Street, Yankton; Enter or surreptitiously remain in building; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Enter or surreptitiously remain in building; Recharged by information.
Trevor James Yeigh, 1113 Kennedy Dr., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Patrick Fred Clausen, Wausa, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $191.50.
Alicia Marie Stone Arrow, 1113 Kennedy Dr., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Walter William Hansen, 1207 Eastside Dr., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Sophie Rose Montagne, 2200 Douglas, Apt. 11D, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $193.48; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Cedric Deon English, 1300 Ferdig St., Yankton; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; $1,116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 10 days with 7 years suspended and 174 days credit.
Vanessa Marie Navratil, Tyndall; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Illegal lane change; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $240.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; recharged by information.
Douglas Alan Little, 312 W. 4th Street, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Margaret Eileen Larson, 815 Capitol St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Edward Ledel Deurmier, Mission Hill; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Jason Lee Tellus, 906 E. 15th St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Mercedes Marie Hodges, Sioux City, Iowa; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Justin Bruce McMahan, Mission Hill; Domestic abuse – violation of protection order stalking/physical injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Colin Scott Miller, 114 Sid Street, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Raevin Rose Castle, Tripp; Purchase/attempt to purchase alcohol beverage by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor; Purchase, receive, consume possess tobacco under 21; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $940.50; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Elizabeth Rose Massey, 908 Bill Baggs Rd., Lot 10, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Travis Allen Cooke, West Des Moines, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Rebecca Ann Peterson, 602 Burleigh, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Cole William Somsen, Sioux Falls; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Levi Nathaniel Schincke, Council Bluffs, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
James Allen Davidson, 506 Walnut Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree - $400 or less; $248.92; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Louise Marie Guerrero, 918 Pine St., Apt. A, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding in school zone; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Rebecca Lynn Servillo, 2200 Douglas Ave., Lot 4, Yankton; Exhibition driving; $126.50.
Jose Guadalupe Flores Topete, Hawarden, Iowa; Fail to report accident to police officer; $132.50; Overdriving road conditions; $132.50.
Alexander Mackenzie Lane, 2405 W. City Limits Rd., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
David Leo Gaukel, Onawa, Iowa; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Geoff Leigh Adler, Castlewood; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Ally Faye Brunsen, Lincoln, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Barbara Ann Black, 2311 Valley Rd., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Marjorie Agnes Faehnrich, Fairview; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Arturo Alonso, 2400 Douglas Ave., Yankton; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Chad Richard Clement, Wakonda; Overweight on axle; $197.50; Operate oversize/overweight vehicle; $197.50.
Madison Rena Kay Hermsen, White River; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Haligh J. Guenther, Norfolk, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Kole Marvin Simsonsen; Mission Hill; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Kay Longman, Lennox; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Amber L. Johnson, 308 Greenview Dr., Apt. 5, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Lacey Dawn Manas, Lesterville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kristina Uhrich, 1203 Meadowview Road, Yankton; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; $496.50; Identity theft; Dismissed by prosecutor; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Recharged by information.
Felipe Christopher Bernie, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Domestic abuse – violation of conditional bond; $600; Jail sentence of 30 days with 23 days suspended and 17 days credit; Domestic abuse – violation of conditional bond; Recharged by information.
Katie Marie Brunick, 43383 310th St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jaden Grace Plooster, Scotland; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Jonah Richardson, 1210 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Corby Dennis Johnson, Mission Hill; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Kayla Marie Muilenburg, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Dale M. Jansen, 527 Rolling Hills Drive, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Michealle Lee Ransom, Huron; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Alyssa Marie Nelson, Millcreek, Utah; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Cisco Sacks Rhinehart, 1005 Cedar Street, Apt. 2, Yankton; Fugitive from justice; Extradited.
Shaina Nicole Wilson, 802 E. 13th St., Apt. 14, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $143.50; License suspended for 30 days; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Recharged by indictment.
Damon Dewayne Sisk, Junior, 2107 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession prescription/non-prescription drugs or controlled substances in jail; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drugs/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years’ probation; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Suspended execution of sentence; $646.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Possession prescription drugs or controlled substances in jail; Recharged by information; Driving under influence – 1st offense; Recharged by information.
Trevor James Yeigh, 1113 Kennedy Dr., Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Purchase, receive, consume possess tobacco under 21; $107.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Geoff Leigh Adler, Castlewood; Seat belt violation; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Angela Mae Weber, Dimock; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Samuel David Jansen, 1209 Cedar St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
