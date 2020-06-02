VERMILLION — The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival (SDSF) will present “South Dakota Shakespeare Festival, at a Distance!” taking place June 8-14, 2020. This year’s Festival will be a socially-distanced, week-long celebration of all things Shakespeare.
The event will feature:
• South Dakota Shakespeare Festival productions streaming on Vimeo:
— “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” directed by Madeline Sayet, 2019; Film Production by Paul Ebsen
— “The Taming of the Shrew,” directed by Chaya Gordon-Bland, 2014; Film Production by Chad Cable, Chaya Gordon-Bland, and Jason Askew
— Enjoy popcorn from Coyote Twin Theater while you watch the shows
• Red Bird Balloons Shakespeare Balloon Hunt
• Vermillion Public Library’s Storytime with Beth
• National Music Museum Instruments on Facebook
Details and links to these programs and other online Shakespeare resources can be found at: www.sdshakespearefestival.org
Partnering organizations include the Vermillion Public Library, the Vermillion Cultural Association, Red Bird Balloons, Hy-Vee, and the National Music Museum.
As always, all SDSF programming is “Free Will” donation. As a Free Festival and non-profit organization, the SDSF is reliant on support from the public to produce their programs. Tax-deductible donations can be made via their website (www.sdshakespearefestival.org/donate), or by mailing a check to: South Dakota Shakespeare Festival, P.O. Box 30, Vermillion, SD, 57069.
