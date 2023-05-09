VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota has announced Timothy O’Keefe, Ph.D., as the new dean of the Beacom School of Business. He will begin June 22.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. O’Keefe to the Beacom School of Business,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “His experience and leadership will be invaluable as we continue to provide our students with a world-class business education. With Dr. O’Keefe at the helm, the Beacom School of Business is poised for continued success and growth.”

