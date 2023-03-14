LINCOLN, Neb. — The CEO and executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents is a finalist to be Nebraska’s next commissioner of education.
According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Education Tuesday, Dr. Brian Maher of Pierre is one of four finalists for the post, as chosen by an ad hoc search committee of the Nebraska State Board of Education.
“The board received a strong slate of applicants and while choosing finalists was not an easy task, we feel very confident in our selections,” said Board President Patti Gubbels. “Each finalist brings a unique perspective and extensive experience that will benefit our state.”
Maher, a Nebraska native, was appointed to head the Board of Regents in 2020. Besides serving in the past as superintendent of the Sioux Falls School District, he also served as superintendent at both Kearney and Centennial in Nebraska from 1999-2015.
Other finalists include Dr. Lisa Coons, chief academic officer for the Tennessee Department of Education; Dr. Melissa Poloncic, superintendent, DC West Community Schools, Valley, Nebraska; and Dr. Summer Stephens, superintendent of schools and CTE Administrator for Churchill County School District, Fallon, Nevada.
The state board plans to interview the finalists in public meetings on March 30. Each candidate will also meet with various small groups throughout the day that will include NDE staff members and educational partners. The board plans to hold a public meeting on March 31 to select the next commissioner.
