LINCOLN, Neb. — The CEO and executive director of the South Dakota Board of Regents is a finalist to be Nebraska’s next commissioner of education.

According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Education Tuesday, Dr. Brian Maher of Pierre is one of four finalists for the post, as chosen by an ad hoc search committee of the Nebraska State Board of Education.

