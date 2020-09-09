PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem will recognize individuals and employers for their contributions to improving employment opportunities and independent living for people with disabilities at the 2020 Governor’s Awards ceremony Sept. 15.
The event will be held at the Capitol Rotunda inside the South Dakota State Capitol Building located at 500 E. Capitol Ave. in Pierre starting at 11 a.m. CDT. A reception will follow at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center.
Noem will present awards to the following 2020 recipients:
• Kendra Gottsleben of Sioux Falls — Outstanding Individual with a Disability
• Chris Peterson of Ft. Pierre — Outstanding Employee with a Disability
• The Fox Stop of Yankton — Outstanding Private Employer (Small Employer)
• Boyds Gunstock Industries of Mitchell — Outstanding Private Employer (Large Employer)
• Mitchell School District — Food Service Department of Mitchell — Outstanding Employer (Other)
• Karen Schmeiser of Aberdeen — Outstanding Transition Services
• Eugene “Gene” Murphy of Sioux Falls — Distinguished Service
If you plan to attend or need more information, contact the South Dakota Department of Human Services (DHS) at 605-773-5990.
The Governor’s Awards ceremony is co-sponsored by the South Dakota Board of Vocational Rehabilitation, Board of Service to the Blind and Visually Impaired, the Statewide Independent Living Council and DHS.
