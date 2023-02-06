100 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 7, 1923
• A refrigerating plant is being installed in the basement of the Gurney Seed and Nursery company warehouses for the purpose of holding in check growth of stock until purchasers are ready for planting. The cold storage machinery was secured from the Schwenk-Barth Brewing company and is being taken from the former power rooms of the brewing establishment which will soon be occupied by the Keating Creamery company.
• To give the Yankton public an opportunity to see a battery of field artillery engaged in maneuvers is the purpose of arrangements now under way by officers of Battery “E”, 147th Field Artillery. The first annual federal inspection of the local unit is set for next Thursday, Feb. 15, when Major John M. McDowell, of Minneapolis, instructor with the Minnesota National Guard, will be here for that purpose.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, February 7, 1948
• The Mennonites of the 12 churches in Freeman, Bridgewater and the vicinities of Freeman, Bridgewater, Marion and Dolton, recently completed their meat canning project at Freeman. A total of 11,365 cans of beef, 175 cans of chicken and 440 cans of lard were readied for European food relief shipment. The truckloads of canned meat and lard were taken from Freeman to Newton, Kansas, from there the food will be sent to the Mennonite Central Committee at Akron, Pa., for shipment to Europe.
• The American Automobile Association is the latest group to oppose the longer hemlines for women. Lower your hemline, cautions Burton W. Marsh, traffic engineering and safety director for the auto club, and you lower your chances of survival as a pedestrian. The reason, Marsh explains “is that feminine legs, clad in light-colored stockings, catch the driver’s eye, particularly at night.” But, he said yesterday, “the ‘new look’ becomes a hazard to night time drivers, especially if the long skirts are made of dark material. He doesn’t have the same chance of noticing the pedestrian in time to avoid an accident.”
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 7, 1973
• The area manager of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Bureau, Rolf Wallenstrom, said Tuesday that the disease which has killed 15,000 ducks at the Lake Andes National Wildlife Refuge will probably have to run its course and will continue to kill birds until the population builds up an immunity.
• “There are still some good opportunities for young men to get into farming,” says Pat Lyons, 43, Yankton, who has been chosen one of the five commercial Master Pork Producers for 1972, according to R.B. Kelton, Salem, chairman of the committee. Winners of the 1972 awards were to receive plaques during a formal recognition banquet in Sioux Falls today. In addition, each will receive an expense-paid trip for two to the 1973 National Barrow Show at Austin, Minn.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, February 7, 1998
• Officials from the City of Yankton and the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce are cautiously optimistic that the replacement of Meridian Bridge may come sooner than expected following a session with the South Dakota Department of Transportation in Pierre Thursday. Three DOT officials told a Yankton group that building a new bridge is a top priority for the agency, and if federal funding is found, it could be under construction between 2001 and 2004.
• Normally it runs three weeks, but this year’s flu epidemic is still going strong in the Yankton area, according to Jan Johnson, infection control nurse at Sacred Heart Hospital. As a result, SHH is limiting visitation to adult immediate family members to control any spread of the flu among patients.
