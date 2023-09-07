INCIDENTS
• Police received a report at 3:14 Wednesday of a fraud or scam involving identity theft on Douglas Avenue.
INCIDENTS
• Police received a report at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday of disorderly conduct involving a male and female arguing on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday of a possible parole or probation violation and detained a female on Walnut Street.
• Police executed an arrest warrant at 19:04 p.m. Wednesday on Levee Street.
• Police received a report at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday of a protection order violation on Picotte Street.
• Police received a report at 2:10 a.m. Thursday of domestic on W. 30th Street.
• Police received a report at 7:33 p.m. Thursday of an assault by three juveniles in the high school parking lot on Summit Street.
• Police received a report at 9:18 a.m. Thursday of the threat of harm or violence by a customer W. 23rd Street.
• Police received a report at 10:45 a.m. of a sex offender failing to register on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 10:52 a.m. Thursday of a protection order violation on E. 6th Street.
• Police received a report at 11:17 a.m. Thursday of a fraud or scam on Ross Street.
• Police received a report at 12:30 p.m. Thursday of a fraud or scam involving a bank account on E. 4th Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
