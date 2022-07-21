Rain and relief from high temperatures has been hit-and-miss throughout the upper Midwest this summer.
However, forecasters are seeing some promising signs in the coming weeks that could come at a crucial time for crop production in the region.
Thursday’s North Central Climate and Drought Outlook webinar was led by Peter Boulay, assistant state climatologist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, who said many locations have been seeing very different experiences.
“This is really the theme of what’s been happening this summer so far — not universally dry for everybody,” he said. “A few places have been what I call ‘lucky.’ They get those million-dollar rains that happen in a strip across a region. Where those fall, things seem to be better than others.”
A graphic measuring precipitation between June 21 and July 20, indicated dry conditions persisting across northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota, but large swathes of central South Dakota and a part of central Nebraska not only saw above-average precipitation, isolated locations saw as much as 3-4 inches of precipitation above average.
“It’s been kind of a mosaic,” Boulay said. “A lot of places have been getting missed by those rains.”
However, he said that the region could be seeing a break in the coming weeks.
“For the next seven days, in general, we might get a little bit of a break from the current weather pattern were in right now,” he said. “There’s at least some signs that some precipitation will fall for some of the places that need it the most where the drought’s been developing.”
While the largest amounts over the next seven days are concentrated around the Great Lakes and the Mississippi and Ohio river valleys, parts of eastern South Dakota and eastern Nebraska could see more than half an inch of rain over the next week.
Boulay said the 6-10-day outlook shows some added promise for the end of the month.
“Something we haven’t seen in a while is a below-normal temperature outlook for parts of the central region,” he said. “Maybe some pleasant weather or maybe even rainy weather will happen.”
This outlook shows the potential for below-normal temperatures across most of South Dakota and above-normal precipitation throughout Nebraska and along its border with South Dakota.
However, outlooks for August and the fall read much as they have throughout 2022, with the potential for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation throughout the region.
As far as crops go, both corn and soybeans continue to hold in positive territory.
In South Dakota, 68% of the corn crop is listed in good to excellent condition, while 64% of the corn crop in Nebraska is listed in good to excellent condition. However, progress for both crops has been stymied in both states by the current conditions. As for soybeans, 68% of the crop in South Dakota is listed in good to excellent condition, while 66% of Nebraska’s soybean crop is listed in good to excellent condition.
Dennis Todey of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Midwest Climate Hub, who was hosting Thursday’s call, said crop conditions in the upper Midwest could be much worse.
“We’ve taken off the high-end yield potential because of the late planting and some level of stress,” he said. “I’m a little surprised things are as good as they are right now, but the crop condition still seems to be OK overall — not outstanding.”
He said that, if the relieving conditions predicted for the upper Midwest play out, it could go a long way in helping crops like corn through a key phase of development.
“We still have potential to do some damage to the yield,” he said. “But this little bit of easing that we’ve had — and maybe a little bit of easing next week — in the way of temperatures and a little bit of precipitation as we get around to tasseling may be enough to squeak us by and get us closer to yield trend.”
Boulay said that, while sporadic, there has been some improvement in drought conditions in some parts of the region.
“Looking at the drought monitor the last two months, there’s quite a bit of change,” he said. “The focus has been shifting to the east. When we started out back in May, we had quite a bit of severe and extreme drought. … Some of that drought is still there, but it’s been much reduced in the west, at least in some areas where they got the rain.”
The same is true in South Dakota.
While drought persists on the west side of the state, it has improved greatly. A pock et of extreme drought that had existed in west-central South Dakota has disappeared entirely. Only extreme southern portions of Union, Clay and Charles Mix counties are listed in extreme drought at this time.
Drought growth is still expected in the region beyond the next couple of weeks.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.