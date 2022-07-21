Webinar
Buy Now

Some corn in the Yankton area is showing signs of curling, which happens when the leaves roll up and become spiky as the plant tries to preserve some moisture amid warm, dry conditions. With corn in the area hitting a critical stage, forecasters say some brief relief may be in store for next week.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Rain and relief from high temperatures has been hit-and-miss throughout the upper Midwest this summer.

However, forecasters are seeing some promising signs in the coming weeks that could come at a crucial time for crop production in the region.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.