100 Years
Saturday, June 24, 1922
• Yankton’s weekly open-air band concert was held last evening on the grounds of Sacred Heart hospital, in conjunction with a sale of ice cream and cake by the woman’s auxiliary of the hospital to raise funds toward the cost of pavement and sidewalk construction there.
• Word comes from the rural districts that Lagan and Poppe lakes are popular bathing resorts with a number of Yankton people. The advent of the automobile has made these little lakes very accessible and they are being used quite extensively these hot “dog days.”
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 24, 1947
• Yankton’s long-needed traffic lights were closer to a reality last week with the arrival of most of the equipment for the installation of signals at two intersections in the downtown district. Traffic signal lights are to be placed on Walnut Street at Third and Fourth streets.
• Another holiday is coming up on July 4, and for Yankton it will be a complete holiday, as in the past, with practically all business suspended for the day. No celebration or other special observance of the day is planned in Yankton, but there will be an exhibition baseball game here in the afternoon between the Terries and Elk Point.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 24, 1972
• Doug Kokesh, 11-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Kokesh of rural Wagner, won the championship in the 80-pound midget division of the AAU Western National Wrestling Tournament held recently in Casper, Wyoming. Kokesh won all five of his matches and tied a national quick pin record when he won one match in nine seconds.
• Jim Binder, Jr., outstanding young Yankton golfing star, is in Huron this weekend to play in the Central South Dakota Golf Tournament today and tomorrow at the Huron Country Club. The event has become one of the most prestigious of the summer programs.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 24, 1997
• Six decades after leaving country school, Merle Arnold once more wrote his name on the wide lines of a Big Chief tablet. Arnold, 79, lives in Hawaii and traveled 3,723 miles to greet his former teachers and classmates who, like him, attended the one-room country school District No. 104, located in Spade Township, Knox County, Neb.
• The Yankton City Commission decided Monday to help fund the extension of a sanitary sewer main from 31st and Douglas to Wilson Trailer Company. The city’s decision will make it possible for the company to expand its operations.
