Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• No arrests were listed in the latest Sheriff’s Office Reports.
Accidents
• A report was received at 5:53 p.m. Friday of an accident on Cattle Dr.
• A report was received at 11:32 a.m. Monday of an accident in Yankton.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 9:19 p.m. Friday of a car-versus-deer accident on 452nd Ave. near Irene.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:49 p.m. Saturday of a hit-and-run accident near Gavin’s Point Dam.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 10:01 p.m. Sunday of a car-versus-deer accident on Highway 314.
Incidents
• A report was received at 5:12 a.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Augusta Circle.
• A report was received at 9:16 a.m. Saturday of the theft of medication on Burgess Rd.
• A report was received at 10:14 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle break-in on Lakeview Dr.
• A report was received at 11:26 a.m. Saturday of theft on Riverside Dr.
• A report was received at 3:05 p.m. Saturday of a residential burglary on E. 5th St.
• A report was received at 5:22 p.m. Saturday of a vehicle break-in on Francis St.
• A report was received at 7:10 p.m. Saturday of shoplifting from a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 2:40 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on E. 13th St.
• A report was received at 1:45 p.m. Sunday of the theft of cell phones on Broadway Ave.
Crime Stoppers
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
