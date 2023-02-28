National Guard Open House Event Set For Yankton Saturday

Ever wonder what National Guard units do on their one weekend a month?
This weekend, Yankton’s National Guard unit is hosting an event to answer that question and many more for individuals interested in joining the Guard.
Charlie Battery 1st Battalion, 147th Field Artillery, of the South Dakota Army National Guard will be hosting an open house from 3-7 p.m. Saturday at the National Guard Armory at 1204 W. 31st Street in Yankton. Hotdogs and refreshments will be offered.
The event will feature a tour of what Yankton’s Guardsmen do during their monthly training.
“Young people who are interested in joining the National Guard can come out and take a look at our equipment and see what a typical Guard weekend is like,” Staff Sgt. Rob Buechler told the Press & Dakotan.”
All National Guard soldiers are asked to commit to one weekend a month and two weeks a year of Guard duty. The question many prospective recruits ask up front is, “What will I be doing this one weekend a month?” Buechler said.
“This is what you will be doing if you join field artillery,” he said. “You’ll be either uploading rocket pods, downloading rocket pods, you’ll be in a launcher shooting fire missions or you’ll be in a 1068 (SICPS, Standard Integrated Command Post System) processing and sending fire missions.”
Sometimes, simply telling someone that just isn’t enough, Buechler said.
“Here, they can actually come out, take a look and see exactly what we mean,” he said.
Equipment available to use Saturday includes a flight simulator and a shooting simulator, as well as night-vision goggles (NVG’s).
“We will also have various weapons systems set up for them to check out,” Buechler said. “As far as us Fire Direction Control (FDC) people, we can have our computers set up in our track vehicles, so they can walk inside and can look at how we process fire missions. We can even have them talk on the radio, show them how we communicate with each other to just give them a good feel as to what it’s like to be in the Fire Direction Control Section.”
Before FDC personnel can fire rockets at the two-week annual Guard training, units must successfully complete required levels of certification called tables, which are essentially virtual practices with the rocket systems. This weekend, FDC will be working on Table 1, Buechler said.
Organizers also plan on showcasing the various job skills Guard soldiers acquire.
“(For example), FDC is usually referred to as the computer geeks of the battery because we are the ones that run the targeting program that allows us to receive a fire mission from higher up,” Buechler said. “We determine what munition, what rocket or what missile is going to be needed and how many. Then, we plug that stuff into our computer, and the computer calculates what’s called a ‘firing solution.’”
The guard teaches skills, but soldiers, who are working or going to school the rest of the time, bring their skills to the Guard, he said.
“That’s the great thing about the Army National Guard compared to the regular army,” Buechler said. “(We) are able to think of different ways to complete a task, which is oftentimes more efficient, than the ‘army way.’”
Buechler said he would like young people who don’t consider the Guard “high speed,” like special forces, to consider that the Guard deploys throughout the U.S. regularly and even abroad, its soldiers get to live and work close to home most of the time and receive the same benefits as full-time military.
“The National Guard is a lot more ‘high speed’ than we were several decades ago,” he said. “And you get to go to school. You get to do your regular job and be near your family and friends.”
———
To RSVP or for more information, call or text SSG Haley Filler at 605-670-0474.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.