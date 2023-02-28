National Guard Open House Event Set For Yankton Saturday

This weekend Yankton’s Charlie Battery 1st Battalion, 147th Field Artillery S.D. National Guard will open its doors for tours and a hotdog feed for individuals interested in joining the guard.

 Courtesy Photo, Staff Sgt. Rob Buechler

Ever wonder what National Guard units do on their one weekend a month?

This weekend, Yankton’s National Guard unit is hosting an event to answer that question and many more for individuals interested in joining the Guard.

