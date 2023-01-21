Money Issues At Core Of Legislative Forum

Upcoming issues for the state Legislature were discussed at the District 18 cracker barrel in Yankton Saturday. It was the first of three such forums this session.
Sen. Jean Hunhoff, Rep. Julie Auch and Rep. Mike Stevens were on hand to answer questions at the Yankton Thrive-sponsored event at the CMTEA building.
Though the central issues of the legislative session are still developing, many questions posed by the audience focused on current and future financial issues facing the state, including the proposal to repeal South Dakota’s food tax.
After having consistently opposed similar measures in the past, and as late as last March, Gov. Kristi Noem took on a repeal of the food tax as part of her reelection campaign last fall.
Despite the governor’s support of the notion, the District 18 representatives remain undecided.
Stevens said he is concerned that the state is still coping with federal dollars pumped into it during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When do we get to our baseline as to where we were before all the federal government money came in?” he asked.
Hunhoff pointed out that there still isn’t a clear picture of how that would impact the budget. The calculated cost to the state of repealing the food tax points to a sum of approximately $101 million-$110 million per year, she said.
“What's going to generate this additional revenue or replacement?” Hunhoff said. “And, if it isn't, what would you like us to cut? What services do you not want provided to the citizens of South Dakota?”
Auch noted that some of the language in the bill proposes the inclusion of candy and beer sales in the food tax repeal.
“We need to find a way to replace that tax, and I'm all about cutting taxes, but let's be smart about it,” she said.
Other issues discussed included housing, health and education
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.