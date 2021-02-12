A municipal election is assured for April in Yankton.
On Friday, the City of Yankton announced that Stacey Nickels had filed nominating petitions for the office of city commissioner.
Nickels joins challenger Michael Grave and incumbents Nathan Johnson and Bridget Benson in the race for three open seats.
Commissioner Dave Carda, whose term is also expiring this spring, told the Press & Dakotan in January that he would not run for reelection.
With four candidates having filed, a municipal election has been slated for Tuesday, April 13.
In the meantime, the field still has nearly two weeks to grow as candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, to file petitions.
