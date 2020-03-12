SIOUX FALLS — A Wakonda man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.
According to a press release from the office of United States Attorney Ron Parsons, Ricky Bryan Giedd, 50, was indicted on March 3, 2020. He appeared before Veronica L. Duffy on March 5 and pleaded not guilty to the indictment.
The maximum penalty upon conviction is up to life in custody and/or a $10 million fine, life of supervised release, and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.
Beginning at an unknown date and continuing to on or about February, 2020, in the District of South Dakota and elsewhere, Giedd “did knowingly and intentionally combine, conspire, confederate, and agree together, with others known and unknown, to knowingly and intentionally distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance,” the press release said.
The investigation is being conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Tamara Nash is prosecuting the case.
Giedd was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. A trial date has not been set.
