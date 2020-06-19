South Dakota reported three new COVID-19 deaths in the state’s daily update Friday.
Also, Nebraska recorded six new deaths in its update posted late Thursday on the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website.
South Dakota saw two new deaths in Pennington County (Rapid City) and one in Jackson County (Kadoka), which was its first. The state now has 81 deaths overall.
Locally, the case spike in Charles Mix County (Lake Andes) continued with four new positive tests reported Friday. The county now has 45 known cases overall, 28 of which have been recorded since June 1. There were 24 new tests processed. Also, two new hospitalizations were reported.
Yankton County reported another new case, its 64th overall and sixth in the past week. Nineteen new tests were processed.
Union County (Elk Point) registered one new case, its 114th. Two more recoveries were reported to raise the county’s total to 100. There were 13 new cases processed.
In Nebraska, Knox County (Center) recorded three new cases as of late Thursday, giving the county 16 cases overall. To date, 272 tests have been processed.
Overall in South Dakota, 49 new positive tests were reported Friday, giving the state 6,158 known cases overall. There were 840 new tests processed, raising the state’s total to 71,193 for a test infection rate of 8.6%.
During a media briefing Friday, Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon provided an update on the mass testing in long-term care facilities. So far, 8,182 residents and 10,096 staff have been tested, with 49 residents and 33 staff testing positive. She said the testing program is about 98% complete, and it will be followed by a sentinel testing program in which each facility will randomly test two asymptomatic staff members and one asymptomatic resident weekly to monitor any new signs of the coronavirus.
Other South Dakota statistics released Friday included:
• Recoveries — 5,276 (+75); recovery rate of 85.6%
• Active cases — 801 (-9)
• Hospitalizations — 689 ever hospitalized (+4), 95 currently hospitalized (+2)
In Nebraska, the six new deaths brought the state’s total to 240.
The DHHS reported 189 new positive tests as of 6 p.m. Thursday, giving the state 17,415 known cases. There were 3,473 new tests processed, lifting the state total to 148,039 for a test infection rate of 11.7%.
There were 305 new recoveries reported, giving the state 11,066 total for a recovery rate of 63.5%.
Here are area county statistics as of Friday, listed in positive cases, recoveries and negative cases, with hospitalizations in parentheses:
• Bon Homme County — 11 positive cases / 8 recovered / 519 negative cases (1 hospitalized)
• Charles Mix County — 45 / 17/ 456 (12)
• Clay County — 70 / 53 / 825 (4)
• Douglas County — 4 / 4 / 282 (0)
• Hutchinson County — 10 / 7 / 612 (2)
• Turner County — 25 / 23 / 563 (3)
• Union County — 114 /100/ 1,164 (6)
• Yankton County — 64 / 53 / 1,996 (5)
In Nebraska’s Cedar County (Hartington), there have been eight known cases and 164 total tests processed, while in Dixon County (Ponca), there have been 39 known cases (one death) and 327 tests processed.
