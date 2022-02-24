Three File For Yankton City Commission Race

Over the course of Thursday, the number of candidates vying for three open seats on the Yankton City Commission doubled.
According to a series of emails from city election coordinator Jessica Cameron Thursday, Stacey Nickels, Curt Bernard and Miles Warren have filed nominating petitions. This guarantees a municipal election in April.
These three challengers will face incumbent commissioners Jerry Webber, Amy Miner and Mason Schramm, who filed earlier in the month for the municipal election April 12.
The field still has potential to grow, though, as other potential candidates have until 5 p.m. today (Friday) to file or postmark nominating petitions.
