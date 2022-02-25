SIOUX FALLS — Sanford Vermillion Medical Center has been named a 2022 top 100 critical access hospital by the Chartis Center for Rural Health. A total of seven locations in South Dakota made the list this year.
“I am incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication our team at Sanford Vermillion demonstrate every day to provide quality health care in our community,” said Veronica Schmidt, senior director of Sanford Vermillion. The Chartis Center uses the Hospital Strength Index to determine the list, which assesses performance in eight areas, including inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge, and financial efficiency.
For more information about Sanford Vermillion Medical Center, visit SanfordHealth.org Keyword: Vermillion.
